Phys.org
Protecting honey bees from deadly American foulbrood threat with new faster, cheaper test
American foulbrood (AFB) is an infectious disease of honey bee larvae that can have severe detrimental impacts on bee populations, including the destruction of hives, if unmanaged. Professor Travis Beddoe, head of the Agricultural BioSolutions Laboratory at La Trobe University, said the test could have implications both in Australia and...
Phys.org
Class background still marker for 'success' in later life, research shows
Class background remains a barrier to accessing opportunities in later life, even among those who are successful, research by the University of York has found. In a study of more than 8,000 professionals and higher-level managers, researchers found that those who came from a wealthy background were much more likely to move around the UK, and live in some of the most affluent areas, compared to those from working-class backgrounds..
Phys.org
The tiny worm that can help treat trauma patients and facilitate long-distance human space travel
"You're not dead till you're warm and dead." This saying reflects clinical observations, including those by doctors at the University hospital in Tromsø in Northern Norway, who have treated patients surviving several hours without a heartbeat, provided they were also very cold. In 1999, 29-year-old Anna Bågenholm survived a...
