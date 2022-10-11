ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Phys.org

Class background still marker for 'success' in later life, research shows

Class background remains a barrier to accessing opportunities in later life, even among those who are successful, research by the University of York has found. In a study of more than 8,000 professionals and higher-level managers, researchers found that those who came from a wealthy background were much more likely to move around the UK, and live in some of the most affluent areas, compared to those from working-class backgrounds..

