Arizona's CD2 could decide congressional delegation makeup
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cowboy caviar is more expensive to make. Tractor parts are in short supply. And employees are hard to find. One voter, Hallie Overman-Jackman, sees a path to improving the economy, and that's to vote the Republican ticket in next month's general election. “I can say...
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on 'spoiler'
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn't served as governor since the early 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate's success is hardly a guarantee this...
Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker sparred over a range of issues from abortion and policing to personal integrity on Friday, as a key Georgia contest that could help determine control of the Senate came to a head in a contentious televised debate.
Kamala Harris, I'm begging you to stop talking about marijuana
"Kamala Harris has little credibility when talking about pardoning past convictions for marijuana possession."
Michael Bloomberg is almost single-handedly bankrolling California's Prop. 31
Bloomberg's Prop. 31 contributions exceed the total spending on two other California ballot measures.
