New Britain Herald
Manchester man pleads guilty to firearm charge stemming from New Britain shooting
NEW BRITAIN -- A Manchester man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to a case in which New Britain police say he shot at a man who allegedly tried to scam him in Hartford. Rondell Chambers, 32, took a plea deal in New Britain Superior Court this week,...
Register Citizen
What we know about Bristol brothers in fatal police shooting in CT
BRISTOL — The 911 call came at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday. When Bristol police arrived, they "immediately" came under fire from Nicholas Brutcher, who shot and killed Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, during the shootout, state police said. A third officer, Alec Iurato, 26, was wounded and has since been released from the hospital.
Bridgeport Convicted Felon Nabbed With Drugs, Gun, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was nabbed with drugs and a loaded gun after police received a tip he was selling drugs. Nnamdi Clarke, age 48, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Bridgeport. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, after receiving the information on Clarke,...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport veterinarian charged with cruelty gets probation, surrenders license
BRIDGEPORT — A city veterinarian, facing cruelty charges for allegedly killing a puppy and performing unnecessary surgery on another dog, has been granted a pretrial probation program. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid granted accelerated rehabilitation Friday to 77-year-old Dr. Amr Wasfi, the operator of the Black Rock Animal Hospital,...
Register Citizen
Windsor Locks woman wanted to help man before he allegedly attacked her, daughter says
WINDSOR LOCKS — Minutes before a blind-sided punch ripped a gash in her head, a local woman saw the man police have named as her attacker and thought she should help him, the victim's daughter said. Mary Jane Dustin, 70, a retiree and twice-weekly volunteer at an East Windsor...
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say.
Flowers fill Bristol Police Department as Connecticut mourns loss of slain officers
A growing memorial of flowers and notes is filling both the inside and outside of the Bristol Police Department in honor of two officers killed in a shooting.
Register Citizen
Fatal Bristol police shooting similar to last CT cop killing 18 years ago
BRISTOL — Before Wednesday, the last shooting that killed an on-duty Connecticut police officer was 18 years ago, and like this week's Bristol officer slayings, it involved a report of domestic violence followed by a large amount of gunfire. Master Police Officer Peter Lavery was shot 15 to 20...
Register Citizen
Police ID Bridgeport man, 29, killed in triple shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the local man who was killed in a triple shooting early Saturday as Dominique Jones. The other two victims, a 27-year-old Bridgeport man and a 24-year-old Derby man, were both treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said Tuesday.
News 12
Family of boy fatally shot says they're disappointed with accused gunmen's plea deal
The family of a Bridgeport 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot walking home from the store says they're disappointed about a plea deal given to the accused gunman. Clinton Howell was killed during a drive-by shooting outside of their home a week before Christmas 2018. "It hurts. I cannot even...
Bristol Press
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
Man accused of shooting New Haven officer in court
The man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer twice last week appeared in Court on Tuesday.
NBC New York
Attorney Demands Hate Crime Charges Be Filed in Brutal Attack on Owners of CT Gay Bar
A frightening attack on two owners of a gay bar in Connecticut left one of the victims requiring more than 50 stitches for his face, and now the victims' attorney is calling on police to charge the alleged suspect with hate crimes. Police in Norwalk said they arrested Carmen Parisi...
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Man, 17-Year-Old Girl Accused Of Stealing $600 Worth Of Items From New Canaan CVS
A man and a 17-year-old girl have been charged with allegedly stealing $600 worth of merchandise from a Fairfield County CVS store. The incident took place in New Canaan around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the store at 94 Park St. According to Lt. Jason Ferraro of the...
Bronx man sentenced to 58 years to life in prison for shooting of Middletown officer
The sentencing of a Bronx man Wednesday was long-awaited justice for the patrol officer who was shot on duty while trying to help a woman during a domestic incident.
Suspect At Large After Strong-Arm Robbery Of Woman At Darien Residence
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly followed a woman home from a bank and stole a bag of cash off her lap after she pulled into her garage in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Darien around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at a Maywood Road home.
connect-bridgeport.com
Sixteen Charges Brought against Suspect Trio in May High-Speed Chase and Shootout in City and Region
A trio of suspects involved in a May 26 high speed chase between Harrison and Marion Counties that saw the suspects become involved with a shootout with law enforcement are now facing 16 more charge from the Bridgeport Police Department. According to Bridgeport Police Detective Lt. Gary Weaver, the additional...
1 person killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say
A drive-by shooting in Concourse Village on Saturday night killed one man and sent two others to the hospital.
2 shot in different incidents in Hartford
A man was shot in the Frog Hollow neighborhood in Hartford on Thursday.
