WAPT
Jackson police officer sitting in vehicle when someone opened fire, chief says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police Chief James Davis said one of his officers was sitting in his cruiser when someone opened fire on him. The officer was not injured. Davis said the incident happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue. The officer drove to Livingston Road, near the Jackson Medical Mall, after the incident, police said.
Teen arrested for armed carjacking at Mississippi convenience store
A Mississippi teen has been arrested for an armed carjacking at a Vicksburg convenience store. Camron Grayer, 18, of Jackson, was taken into custody by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department on Wednesday on a charge of armed carjacking resulting from the theft of a Toyota 4Runner that occurred at the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Jackson police investigate eight recent homicides
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating eight separate homicide cases that have happened in October. The victims are six adults and two children. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the first case happened on Thursday, October 6. Leonard White Jr., 20, had been fatally shot multiple times while he was walking home near […]
abc17news.com
In the wake of Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis, one resident faces a $4,000 water bill
In the last six months, Virginia Evans said sometimes her toilets wouldn’t flush or the water coming out the faucets at her Jackson, Mississippi home, was brown and had low pressure. The water crisis, Evans said, has been so troubling that she remains afraid to drink or cook with...
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: The River City’s fight for moral justice
Did the people of Vicksburg once try to make the community into an immoral place?. At the beginning of Vicksburg’s incorporation, there were many wonderful advances that helped the city become a popular stopping point for goods and services. However, Vicksburg was still trying to establish itself as a respectable community with a good sense of morals. Since the city grew in popularity, it attracted people from all walks of life, such as wealthy businessmen, to the scruff and scum.
WAPT
Residents concerned about trash, abandoned houses along Jackson street
JACKSON, Miss. — Residents are concerned about trash piling up along Glen Erin Street. Two Jackson residents have lived near the area for more than five years and reached out to 16 WAPT News about their concerns. There is a large pothole, old household items, abandoned buildings and ultimately,...
Jackson mayor, council feud over garbage contract decision
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council’s decision to move forward with Waste Management to take over garbage collection has created more friction between the city council and mayor. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba condemned the move, saying that the city council doesn’t have the authority to make such a decision. According to Jackson City […]
Vicksburg Post
18-year-old arrested for role in Clay Street Circle K carjacking
One arrest has been made related to a Tuesday morning carjacking at a Vicksburg convenience store. Camron Grayer, 18, of Jackson, was taken into custody by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department on Wednesday on a charge of armed carjacking resulting from the theft of a Toyota 4Runner that occurred at the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Mississippi man who ‘traumatized’ bank employees during robbery sentenced to life in prison
Eric Boykin has been sentenced to life in prison for the robbery of the Prentiss Branch of Hancock Bank in May 2021. Fifteenth Circuit Judge Tony Mozingo presided over the trial that concluded Oct. 4. Boykin chose not to be present during the trial. He was represented in absentia by Public Defender Benton Evans.
Foote calls for return to RFP process in Jackson garbage contract
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Even though the City of Jackson has their garbage collection figured out for the time being, there is still no long term contract in place with any garbage collection provider. The Jackson City Council approved a contract with Waste Management on Tuesday in executive session. They also agreed to pay Richard’s […]
kicks96news.com
Person Shot Today in Leake County
9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
Man hit, killed on Interstate 55 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after being hit by a car on Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday, October 14. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department said Kimberly Griffin, 52, was driving north in a gray Chevy Impala near High Street when she struck a man who was walking on […]
Will Merit Health Central’s plans to downsize violate its lease with Hinds County?
Merit Health Central, facing a litany of recent struggles, will become a primarily psychiatric facility if the Mississippi Department of Health approves its request to move 50 beds from its Vicksburg hospital to Jackson. The hospital, which serves majority-Black neighborhoods in south and west Jackson that have high concentrations of people living in poverty, is […]
WLBT
Things To Know for Thursday, October 13
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The roar of heavy machinery and the crashing sounds of demolition...
WLBT
Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man’s body was found on Hickory Drive in Jackson Thursday. According to the Jackson Police Department, the victim was shot multiple times. The name of the man has not been released. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click...
Former Lincoln County teacher charged with embezzlement
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A retired school teacher was arrested for embezzlement in Lincoln County. The Daily Leader reported Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested on October 7 and charged with felony embezzlement. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall said Butler was accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund. She retired in May […]
thewestsidegazette.com
Jackson city councilman tells residents to dispute high water bills before it’s too late
JACKSON, Miss. —A Jackson city councilman says since the boil-water notice and water outages, complaints about water bills are increasing. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday, where he encouraged residents with high or increasing water bills to come out and dispute their water bills before it’s too late. Debra Boswell, with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, said shelter operators have done that.
WLBT
MEMA, Unified Command seeking emergency staffing contract due to Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the Unified Command of the Jackson Water Crisis incident has issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for operations and maintenance at the city of Jackson’s water treatment facilities. The Unified Command is seeking a 12-month emergency procurement contract...
Jackson teen arrested for shooting on Castle Hill Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old male for allegedly injuring another man in a shooting. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim was shot inside a vehicle on Castle Hill Drive on September 27, 2022. The victim was hit one time by a bullet and taken by a private vehicle to […]
Lincoln County man sentenced to life for 2018 homicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bogue Chitto man was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years for a homicide that happened in 2018. The Daily Leader reported Troy Galarza, 54, was found guilty on October 7 by a jury trial in Lincoln County Circuit Court for the murder of Wesley O. Watts, of […]
