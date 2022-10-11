Read full article on original website
Related
Parents say children are coming home from school 'starving' because pupils are not being given enough time to queue and eat lunch in their break
Pupils at a secondary school are missing lunch because the canteen is so busy, parents claim. Parents at Co-op Academy in Higher Blackley say that their children are coming home 'starving' as there is not got enough time to eat lunch. Pupils are having to eat within lunch breaks that...
My kids' teachers limit bathroom breaks. Turns out, these restrictive restroom-use policies are everywhere.
After their first day of school, both my kids told me they had teachers who were limiting bathroom breaks. Other parents have heard the same.
AOL Corp
Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October
A number of individual U.S. states have taken it upon themselves to provide some household budget relief to residents still struggling with the enduring high costs of goods and gas due to inflation. Find: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens. Many states have...
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per child
Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Is your wallet quite a bit lighter at the end of the month due to rising prices? If it is, please know that you're not alone. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three United States senators that you'll definitely want to know about. This new law is called the Family Security Act 2.0.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
Kids With Head Lice Shouldn't Be Sent Home From School, New Guidance Says
The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated guidance on head lice for the first time since 2015. One of the key points is that infestations are neither a health hazard nor a sign of poor hygiene but can result in significant stigma and psychological stress. Dallas pediatrician Dr. Marciel Oquendo...
KIDS・
After Hurricane Ian, USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Florida Disaster Areas
USDA announces D-SNAP approval for Ian victimsFlorida Daily. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced that low-income Florida residents recovering from Hurricane Ian could be eligible for assistance from the USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).
Florida P-EBT Program Extended – Eligible Families to receive $391 per Student in Fall 2022
If you’re wondering if Florida families are getting P-EBT again in 2022, the answer is YES. A new round of Pandemic EBT Funding has been approved for Florida students to cover Summer 2022 through the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program (Summer P-EBT). Although the program is for summer 2022, funds are just now being issued in October and November.
federalregister.gov
National School Lunch Week, 2022
Start Printed Page 61951 Proclamation 10470 of October 7, 2022. During National School Lunch Week, we recommit to supporting the National School Lunch Program that provides tens of millions of children a year access to nutrition, dignity, and a fairer shot at brighter futures, and we celebrate its role supporting American farmers and food producers, building a stronger America for future generations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
JESSE WATTERS: Teachers should be minding their own business when it comes to parents' choices
Fox News host Jesse Watters rips Democrats for trying to control children's education and withholding information from their parents on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
From $750 to $10,000: Here Are 8 Industries Offering Hiring Bonuses
As we slowly rebound from the 2020 pandemic, many employers continue to look for ways to counter staffing shortages and lure potential hires back into the workforce. While some use creative benefits or work-from-home options as hiring draws, others hope to attract employees quickly with immediate cash in the form of a signing bonus.
The Kitchn
48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0