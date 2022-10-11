ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October

A number of individual U.S. states have taken it upon themselves to provide some household budget relief to residents still struggling with the enduring high costs of goods and gas due to inflation. Find: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens. Many states have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per child

Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Is your wallet quite a bit lighter at the end of the month due to rising prices? If it is, please know that you're not alone. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three United States senators that you'll definitely want to know about. This new law is called the Family Security Act 2.0.
WICHITA, KS
NBC Los Angeles

Kids With Head Lice Shouldn't Be Sent Home From School, New Guidance Says

The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated guidance on head lice for the first time since 2015. One of the key points is that infestations are neither a health hazard nor a sign of poor hygiene but can result in significant stigma and psychological stress. Dallas pediatrician Dr. Marciel Oquendo...
KIDS
federalregister.gov

National School Lunch Week, 2022

Start Printed Page 61951 Proclamation 10470 of October 7, 2022. During National School Lunch Week, we recommit to supporting the National School Lunch Program that provides tens of millions of children a year access to nutrition, dignity, and a fairer shot at brighter futures, and we celebrate its role supporting American farmers and food producers, building a stronger America for future generations.
EDUCATION
