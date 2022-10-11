ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Maton Out for Postseason After Undergoing Surgery

By Kenny Van Doren
 3 days ago

Houston Astros reliever Phil Maton punched his locker, fracturing the fifth metacarpal in his right pinkie finger.

The Houston Astros released their American League Division Series roster Tuesday, and of the pitchers, Phil Maton was left off. The righty underwent surgery Monday and is out for the postseason.

Maton fractured the fifth metacarpal in his right pinkie finger after punching his locker in disappointment of his Wednesday outing. He originally thought it wasn't as serious after popping the bone back into place.

The reliever recorded just one out, yielding two runs on two hits and one hit batter. One of those hits was to his brother, Nick, of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The reliever didn't have the most productive season for the Astros, posting a 3.84 ERA across 67 appearances. Will Smith was also left off the roster. Manager Dusty Baker described it as tough to tell both pitchers they were left off the ALDS roster.

Maton will remain in a cast for eight weeks. The righty is arbitration eligible this offseason.

Houston, TX
InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

