Surprise, AZ

Rangers First-Round Pick Sharp in AFL Start

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 3 days ago

Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.

Oct. 10: Texas Rangers No. 8 overall prospect Kumar Rocker threw two innings in his second Arizona Fall League start on Monday.

Rocker threw 32 pitches, with 18 of them strikes. He gave up one hit and no runs, walking two and striking out two. In his first start last week, Rocker threw just one inning, and while he didn't give up a hit, he did walk three hitters.

Surprise won their game, 7-1, improving their record to an AFL-best 6-1. Rocker claimed the victory.

Other Rangers in AFL action on Monday included:

Infielder Luisangel Acuna, who went 0-for-5 at the plate;

Outfielder Trevor Hauver, who went 0-for-4 but walked once and scored once;

Catcher Cody Freeman, who went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored;

The Saguaros face Mesa on Tuesday.

Oct. 9: Sunday was an off-day in the Arizona Fall League, and the Surprise Saguaros — the team the Texas Rangers prospects are part of — lead the league with a 5-1 record.

Luisangel Acuna, a Top 10 Rangers prospect, has been the third-best hitter for the Saguaros after the first week. His .353 batting average includes two home runs and five RBI. Among all AFL players, his average is in the Top 20.

Other Rangers hitters for the Surprise team include:

Designated hitter Trevor Hauver is hitting .250 with a home run and five RBI;

Outfielder Aaron Zavala is .200 with one home run and one RBI;

Catcher Cody Freeman is hitting .333;

Utility player Jayce Easley doesn't have a hit in two at-bats, but has two runs scored.

Rangers first-round pick Kumar Rocker pitched one inning in his AFL debut last week. He struck out one and walked three in a scoreless inning.

Other Rangers pitchers for Surprise include:

Nick Starr, who has struck out three and given up one run in 3 2/3 innings;

Grant Wolfram, who has struck out eight and given up one run in four innings.

Surprise plays Scottsdale on Monday.

O ct. 7: Trevor Hauver, the one player from the Joey Gallo trade that hasn't made his Major League debut, drove in a run for the Surprise Saguaros on Friday, as they defeated the Peoria Javelinas 6-5 to improve the team's record to 4-1.

Hauver, who played at High Class-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco last season, went 0-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts.

Other Rangers prospects that played included:

Infielder Jayce Easley, who went 0-for-2 with a run scored and a walk.

Pitcher Nick Starr, who threw two innings of scoreless relief, giving up one hits and striking out two.

Oct. 6: Texas Rangers infield prospect Luisangel Acuña hit his second home run in Arizona Fall League action during the Surprise Saguaros' 8-6 win over Salt River, which lifted the Saguaros to 3-1.

Acuña hit the home run in the top of the third inning, part of a 2-for-3 game that include two runs and a stolen base.

Cody Freeman, a Rangers catching prospect, hit ninth and went 0-for-3.

On Wednesday, the Rangers beat the Glendale Desert Dogs, 6-5. Aaron Zavala and Trevor Hauver went 0-for-3.

Oct. 4: Texas Rangers prospect Grant Wolfram struck out six hitters in two innings of work for the Surprise Saguaros on Tuesday, a game that turned out to be a 6-4 loss to Peoria.

The game was notable for the Arizona Fall League debut of first-round pick Kumar Rocker , who threw the first inning.

But it was Wolfram who truly impressed, as he struck out six and walked one in two innings of work.

Other Rangers prospects on Tuesday night included:

Pitcher Nick Starr, who pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up one hit and one run while striking out one.

Infielder Luisangel Acuna, who went 1-for-5 with 2 RBI and one runs scored.

Catcher Cody Freeman, who went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Surprise is back in action on Wednesday against the Glendale Desert Dogs.

Oct. 3: Texas Rangers prospects Trevor Hauver and Aaron Zavala both homered in their Arizona Fall League debuts on Monday, as the Surprise Saguaros defeated the Salt River Rafters 11-6.

The Rangers have nine players in the Arizona Fall League, all playing for the Saguaros.

Hauver and Zavala both ended their 2022 season with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders, which won the Texas League championship.

Hauver hit his home run in the top of the seventh inning, which was a three-run shot. That gave Surprise a 10-3 lead. Hauver had a run-scoring single in the top of the second. He was the designated hitter and went 2-for-2 with four RBI and two walks. He also scored a run.

Zavala’s home run was a solo shot that came in the eighth inning. He played right field and finished 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored.

They weren’t the only Rangers prospects in the lineup for Surprise on Monday.

Luisangel Acuña started at shortstop and went 2-for-5.

The Surprise team features players from the Rangers, the Houston Astros, the Kansas City Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In other AFL games on Monday, the Peoria Javelinas beat the Glendale Desert Dogs 5-3 and the Scottsdale Scorpions beat the Mesa Solar Sox 7-4.

Action continues on Tuesday when Surprise faces Peoria in the late game at 8:35 central time. Earlier on Tuesday Salt River faces Glendale and Scottsdale takes on Mesa.

