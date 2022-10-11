ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Tony-Winning Musical ‘A Strange Loop’ to Close on Broadway in January

By Rebecca Rubin
 3 days ago
A Strange Loop ,” which won this year’s Tony Award for best musical, is closing on Broadway in 2023. It will play its final performance on Jan. 15 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Michael R. Jackson created and wrote the meta-musical, which also won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for drama and opened to rave reviews on Broadway. Variety praised it as “the most furiously entertaining show on Broadway.”

Its exceptionally short run, which comes roughly nine months after opening night, highlights the setbacks still facing the Great White Way in the wake of COVID. Several high-profile shows, including “Beetlejuice,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” have recently been forced to dim their lights.

“Bringing ‘A Strange Loop’ to Broadway has been extraordinary. Michael R. Jackson is one of the most important voices of this generation, and we’re thrilled that so many enthusiastic audience members have been able to experience his monumental musical,” said producer Barbara Whitman. “We look forward to having more theatre lovers come see the show in its final weeks.”

By the time the curtain comes down on “A Strange Loop,” it will have played 301 regular and 13 preview performances at the Lyceum Theatre. Billed as “a big, Black and queer-ass Great American Musical for all,” the story follows a Black gay man named Usher, who is writing a musical about a Black gay man named Usher, who is writing a musical.

Though Jackson was relatively unknown before “A Strange Loop,” the funny and poignant show is backed by A-list producers like Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, Ilana Glazer and RuPaul. “A Strange Loop” received 11 Tony nominations in total, also winning for book of a musical.

“Though ‘A Strange Loop’ is not autobiographical, it is my life’s work. As such, I feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to share this raw, vulnerable and personal story with the world and to have connected with so many enthusiastic, loving audiences,” Jackson said. “I am also indebted to the many extraordinary collaborators and institutions past and present that made the telling of this unique story possible. You each will have a piece of my heart, soul, and my loop forever.”

