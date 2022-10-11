ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING-5

Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week

SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person

Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild

Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
westseattleblog.com

Crowdfunding campaign to help West Seattle restaurant worker you might know

If you’ve been to Endolyne Joe’s in Fauntleroy, you probably know Pam Ramos. Or maybe you know her from Zeeks Pizza before that. She’s not working right now, because she can’t – she’s recovering from what’s described as “a terrible accident involving a flight of basement stairs” one month ago. As a result of it, she suffered a spinal-cord injury that friends say left her with “almost complete loss of movement … She is expected to recover enough to live an independent life again but she is embarking on a challenging journey, the final outcome of which is still unknown.” One of her friends, Ile, asked if we would share the link to a crowdfunding campaign they have launched to help Pam “with accommodations like a wheelchair ramp, grab bars, and accessible bathroom modifications, just to name a few.” Here’s the link.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

The 30 Best Halloween Events In Seattle In 2022

You’ve come to the right place. Seattle loves to go all-out for Halloween. We rounded up a wide range of Halloween events in Seattle, from spine-chilling live performances and haunted houses to costume contests and dance parties. There’s something here for every budget and every scare level. Whatever...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it’s covered in plywood

We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
nwpb.org

Tacoma unveils Black Lives Matter mural

Along Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma, the city’s new Black Lives Matter mural unfolds across the 23,000 square-foot Tollefson Plaza in bright colors. The mural cascades down the steps of the plaza and from different viewpoints, it reveals different faces, messages and meanings. The challenging space makes the viewer work to absorb the mural — something lead-artist Dionne Bonner wanted.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

City of Tacoma passes camping ban

The new ban will prevent any encampments from being set up within a 10-block radius of temporary or permanent shelters in the city. If a 10-block radius cuts through a block or a public area, such as a park or a school, then "the entire block or parcel shall also be included in the prohibited area," the city said.
TACOMA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Calhoun Properties, mother of the aPodment, puts its Seattle portfolio up for sale including Capitol Hill, First Hill, and Central District buildings

Calhoun Properties has reshaped many blocks of Capitol Hill and the Central District. Now the Seattle developer that made aPodment a Kleenex-level brand has put its entire microhousing portfolio including at least nine holdings across Capitol Hill, First Hill, and the Central District on the market. The Seattle Times reported...
SEATTLE, WA

