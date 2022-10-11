Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Arcade with over 80 games opens on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An arcade that features over 80 games has opened its doors on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the addition of the ARCADE at Bally’s Las Vegas is part of the resort’s rebrand into Horseshoe Las Vegas. The release says...
Lunchbox Found Winning Bet Slip on Las Vegas Strip
What would you have done if you found this ticket?
Fox5 KVVU
Rock, Paper, Scissors game debuts at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A downtown Las Vegas property is channeling “Vegas Vacation” vibes with a new game it debuted on its casino floor. According to Circa Las Vegas, the property has debuted the rock, paper, scissors game on its casino floor. “The game used to settle...
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Invites Guests to Ales & Tails Pet Adoption Event, Sunday, Oct. 16
L to R: Promotional Graphic for Ales & Tails; Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive entrance. (Photos Courtesy of Tivoli Village) Tivoli Village and Las Vegas’ Jason Mahoney of ALT 107.5 will host Ales & Tails at The Piazza. This pet adoption event will include dogs onsite from the Samadhi Legacy Foundation and Heaven Can Wait Animal Society available for adoption. In addition, attendees can learn more about veterinarian care, dog training and animal welfare and safety from Durango Animal Hospital, imPETus Animal Training, Pawsunbroken Rescue & Sanctuary and Clark County Animal Protection Services.
963kklz.com
King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas
A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
Las Vegas Weekly
What to do in Las Vegas this week (October 13-19 edition)
PARTY: NIFRA Downtown gets a heavy dose of progressive trance when Elation Las Vegas’ Thursday-night Terminal 51 party brings Nifra’s Follow Me III tour to Commonwealth. The International Dance Music Awards-nominated producer and DJ born in Michalovce, Slovakia, bounces back to the States for a couple of shows from Norway before taking to the skies again to play Amsterdam, Poland and Australia this fall, continuing to spread the captivatingly chill vibes of her most recent mix. Follow Me III features work from Daxson, Sean & Xander, Arjans and more, plus Nifra’s own track “Resistance” remixed by NomadSignal. “Trance with swagger” is a bit of a contrarian soundtrack for Commonwealth; on the other hand, club music on Fremont Street is moving in some daring directions lately. Let’s follow along. 10 p.m., $10, Commonwealth, seetickets.us. –Brock Radke.
jammin1057.com
New Bagel Hotspot Opens In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas
Bagels are a necessity for every breakfast meal. We said what we said. The Bagel Nook is Vegas‘ newest spot for everything bagels. Recently opened in late September, locals were eager to get their hands on the doughy goodness. The new shop is located inside Downtown Summerlin, at 11010 Lavender Dr. Las Vegas, Nevada, 89135.
Pizza Marketplace
Buddy Valastro brings Bake Express hot food kiosks to Las Vegas
LBX Food Robotics, a provider of hot food vending machines, and Buddy Valastro, celebrity chef and owner of the Buddy Valastro Restaurants, have partnered to customize Bake Xpress hot food kiosks to serve foods from The Boss Cafe in Las Vegas, according to a press release. The first two machines...
news3lv.com
Big Boys Toys at The Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Big boys toys, the world’s premier innovation & luxury lifestyle exhibition, is set to make its action-packed return to Las Vegas!. Joining me now with more is the chief executive officer, Biju Jayaraaj.
nevadabusiness.com
Velocity Esports Announces Grand Opening In Las Vegas
Next level gaming company Velocity Esports (Velocity) is proud to announce the opening of southern Nevada’s newest esports lounge and arcade. Velocity offers a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, 100+ esports titles, and a fresh take on modern American and Mexican classics and craft cocktails and mocktails. In addition, Velocity is excited to offer the areas only smoke free bowling alley. Velocity is located inside Town Square Las Vegas in the former GameWorks space at 6587 S. Las Vegas Blvd #171 and serves as the company’s second location nationwide. More information can be found at www.velocityesports.com After a successful soft opening on September 30, Velocity will celebrate the official grand opening and associated ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled to take place on October 21 at 7:45 p.m.
vegas24seven.com
Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll
Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll. This Saturday, October 15, Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks will return with a live performance by multi-genre artist, Jelly Roll. With hit songs including “Son of a Sinner”, “Fall in the Fall”, and “Love the Heartless”, Jelly Roll will take over 3rd Street stage beginning at 9:00pm.
knpr
New gallery to open at former Greyhound station in downtown Las Vegas
An art initiative called Artist/City by Bortolami Gallery is going to extend to downtown Las Vegas in November. From the 18th of that month through Feb. 26, a former bus station will host new work from New York–based Japanese painters Koichi Sato and Susumu Kamijo, and Los Angeles–based artist Jonas Wood.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Ballpark hosting job fair Wednesday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Ballpark is hosting a job fair Wednesday. According to a news release, the Ballpark will host the event from 3-6 p.m. in the Playstudios Club. Attendees are advised to park in the east event lot and enter through the VIP entry. Las...
Food Beast
This Bagel Shop is Serving Up Las Vegas' Wildest Bagels
Food on The Strip in Las Vegas is plentiful, delicious and comes accompanied with a sense of luxury. I love food on The Strip and it's a great way to explore a lot of different cuisines in one place from some of the most notable chefs from around the world.
Las Vegas In-N-Out Drive-Thru Gets Visit From Unexpected Customer: WATCH
Sir, this is an In-N-Out.
A ‘little’ relief for Las Vegas valley renters: Monthly average price down, vacancies up
Rental prices are down and vacancy rates are up -- both slightly --according to a report released by the Nevada State Apartment Association.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tourist shakes up Las Vegas tradition — and returns home with a massive jackpot win
A tourist wanted to switch things up during her stay in Las Vegas, and it paid off big time. The woman from Hawaii, who wanted to remain anonymous, booked a hotel room at Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel & Casino instead of her typical stay at the California Hotel & Casino, Boyd Gaming said in a news release.
Lucky player turns $5.88 bet into nearly $3 million jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
A lucky slot player at The Venetian Resort turned a $5.88 bet into a nearly $3 million jackpot.
Report: Las Vegas apartments showing decline in rent
A report released this week shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada declining during the past quarter while vacancy rates are rising from the all-time low set last year.
