Maine State

Q106.5

Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey

The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
BREWER, ME
92 Moose

Most Popular Scary Movies In Maine New Hampshire & Massachusetts

With Halloween just a few weeks away, many of us are breaking out the horror, sci-fi, and thriller movies. Some old school networks have horror movie marathons and many of the streaming services have Halloween-themed movie categories. Did you ever wonder what the most popular Halloween movies are in New...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Wardens finds man's body in Maine river

Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
FORT KENT, ME
coast931.com

Maine GOP candidate apologizes for comparing regulators to rapists

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) A former Navy SEAL who’s seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree apologized for comparing federal fisheries regulators to rapists, saying the statement was “over the top.”. Republican Ed Thelander was called out during a debate Wednesday evening for remarks he made earlier in...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development

Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
MAINE STATE
CBS News

Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park

WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
WEARE, NH
Addison Independent

Vermont State Police Log: Identity thief strikes county

ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police last week reached out to the public asking for help solving a brazen case of identity theft in the county. State police report that between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 a man visited the Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes and South Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying himself as a 48-year-old Ferrisburgh resident. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
92 Moose

It’s Official! After Five Years Toys-R-Us Is Returning To Maine

Five years after the beloved toy store chain filed for bankruptcy, and four years after the chain liquidated its stores, Toys-R-Us is back!. For several years, we have been hearing rumors that the loved international toy store chain would be making a comeback. And, back in July, it was announced that, by fall, many Macy's stores would feature Toys-R-Us pop-up stores.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

92 Moose

