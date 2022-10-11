ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaines County, TX

KCBD

Levelland animal control officer killed in major crash on Hwy. 385

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Levelland is mourning the loss of an animal control officer killed in a major crash on Thursday. The crash happened on Hwy. 385 between Alaska and Brazil Road on Thursday morning. Animal Control Officer Crystal Goforth died at the scene. Her partner, Jon...
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

Lovington pedestrian killed in crash after surviving rollover

LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KCBD) - A man who survived a rollover west of Lovington was killed moments later as he was walking in a bar ditch and was hit by another vehicle. New Mexico State Police say just after midnight on Oct. 13, troopers were called to Gill Road and Megert Lane, west of Lovington for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When Troopers arrived, they learned 22-year-old Jesus L. Montoya had crashed and rolled his Chevrolet Pickup on Gill Rd. The pickup landed in the middle of Gill Rd. Montoya got out of the pickup and was walking in the bar ditch.
LOVINGTON, NM
KCBD

2 injured in three-vehicle crash on 50th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 50th Street near Avenue T involving three vehicles in the eastbound lane of traffic. LPD received the call at 18:45 with witnesses saying one of the vehicles was flipped over. As of now, two people are reported to have sustained moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash in Gaines Co.

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 21-year-old of Loop is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a a Seagraves woman died in a crash in Gaines County early Sunday morning. According to DPS, 79-year-old Patricia Wingo was driving southbound on US 62 when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck driven Brian Armendariz. Investigators say Armendariz was driving northbound and crossed into the southbound lanes when he collided with Wingo. He was arrested and booked into the Gaines County Jail.
GAINES COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Two injured in crash involving dump truck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured after a crash between a dump truck and a pick-up truck. The crash occurred at the intersection of 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue just before 1 p.m. One person sustained moderate injuries and another was minorly injured. Authorities are blocking traffic...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock man arrested in early Sunday shooting, one person injured, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Sunday after a shooting left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, officers responded to shots fired call at a house in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street. A victim was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The […]
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

Lubbock Couple Accused of Abusing Two Children for Years

A Lubbock couple is accused of physical and sexual abuse of two minors. KAMC news reported that an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Ralph Ramirez and 37-year-old Stacey Ibarra (pictured above). Ramirez allegedly sexually abused two minors, while Ibarra allegedly knew about the abuse but did nothing to prevent it from happening.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man robbed in Levelland after stopping to help couple, HSCO said

LEVELLAND, Texas— A man was robbed and physically assaulted early Monday morning west of Levelland, according to the Hockey County Sherriff’s Office. In a social media post from the HCSO, the victim was robbed of cash near FM 300 and Drill Stem Road between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. when he stopped to check on a broken-down vehicle in the middle of the intersection.
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Police say 17-year-old died in South Lubbock shooting Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department reported a teenager was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning on the south side of the city. Police were called to the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4:00 a.m. for shots fired. Officers located Dylan Montes, 17, with...
LUBBOCK, TX
Hobbs News-Sun

Doggie door burglary suspect arrested

Jose Perales, 28, of Hobbs, was arrested after Hobbs police said he was found standing in the entry way of a home with alarms going off. He was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged on a warrant for burglary of a dwelling, a third-degree felony. Around 10 p.m., Sept. 29,...
HOBBS, NM
