KCBD
Levelland animal control officer killed in major crash on Hwy. 385
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Levelland is mourning the loss of an animal control officer killed in a major crash on Thursday. The crash happened on Hwy. 385 between Alaska and Brazil Road on Thursday morning. Animal Control Officer Crystal Goforth died at the scene. Her partner, Jon...
79-year-old Patricia Aspelund Wingo Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Gaines County (Gaines County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Gaines County on Sunday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
fox34.com
Lovington pedestrian killed in crash after surviving rollover
LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KCBD) - A man who survived a rollover west of Lovington was killed moments later as he was walking in a bar ditch and was hit by another vehicle. New Mexico State Police say just after midnight on Oct. 13, troopers were called to Gill Road and Megert Lane, west of Lovington for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When Troopers arrived, they learned 22-year-old Jesus L. Montoya had crashed and rolled his Chevrolet Pickup on Gill Rd. The pickup landed in the middle of Gill Rd. Montoya got out of the pickup and was walking in the bar ditch.
One person suffers severe injuries after crash near Levelland, DPS says
LEVELLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 385 north of Levelland on Thursday morning. One person had severe injuries, according to DPS, and was taken to a hospital in Lubbock. Another person was taken to a hospital in Levelland. The crash was first reported at 10:05 […]
Lubbock family says motorcycle rider left behind wife, baby
One person was killed after a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle at 66th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
79-year-old dies in crash near Seagraves, DPS says
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One person died after a crash Sunday morning in Gaines County near Seagraves city limits, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened on US Highway 62 at 5:33 a.m. A 2016 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 79-year-old Patricia Aspelund Wingo, was southbound on US 62. A 2015 […]
KCBD
2 injured in three-vehicle crash on 50th
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 50th Street near Avenue T involving three vehicles in the eastbound lane of traffic. LPD received the call at 18:45 with witnesses saying one of the vehicles was flipped over. As of now, two people are reported to have sustained moderate injuries.
fox34.com
21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash in Gaines Co.
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 21-year-old of Loop is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a a Seagraves woman died in a crash in Gaines County early Sunday morning. According to DPS, 79-year-old Patricia Wingo was driving southbound on US 62 when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck driven Brian Armendariz. Investigators say Armendariz was driving northbound and crossed into the southbound lanes when he collided with Wingo. He was arrested and booked into the Gaines County Jail.
Lubbock man indicted, accused of recording underage victim in gym bathroom
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday and accused of recording a minor in the restroom of a Lubbock gym, according to a police report. Eleazar Singleterry, 39, was arrested September 27. An employee at the gym told police that the victim, a minor, came forward on August 27 and said Singleterry recorded him […]
KCBD
Two injured in crash involving dump truck
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured after a crash between a dump truck and a pick-up truck. The crash occurred at the intersection of 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue just before 1 p.m. One person sustained moderate injuries and another was minorly injured. Authorities are blocking traffic...
Lubbock man arrested in early Sunday shooting, one person injured, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Sunday after a shooting left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, officers responded to shots fired call at a house in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street. A victim was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The […]
Woman accused of obtaining $60k+ car loan in Lubbock with someone else’s information
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was federally indicted Wednesday and accused of obtaining a car loan worth over $60,000 with someone else’s information, according to court documents. Haley Shawn Benedetti, 28, was arrested in Randall County on July 12. Court documents said in December 2021, Benedetti applied for a car loan at a City Bank […]
Truck overturned, stopped all South Loop eastbound near Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas — A rollover with a large commercial truck was reported between Quaker Avenue and Indiana Avenue on South Loop 289 on Monday. The Lubbock Police Department said the call came in at 5:08 p.m. Photos showed traffic backed up on the Loop, and all eastbound main lanes were blocked by the semi. LPD […]
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
18-year-old Texas Tech student ‘touched so many lives’ before fatal crash, mother said
Kaila Riojas, 18, passed away after a crash between a moped and a pickup truck Sunday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Her mother, Samantha, said Kaila was a nursing student at Texas Tech University.
Lubbock Couple Accused of Abusing Two Children for Years
A Lubbock couple is accused of physical and sexual abuse of two minors. KAMC news reported that an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Ralph Ramirez and 37-year-old Stacey Ibarra (pictured above). Ramirez allegedly sexually abused two minors, while Ibarra allegedly knew about the abuse but did nothing to prevent it from happening.
everythinglubbock.com
Man robbed in Levelland after stopping to help couple, HSCO said
LEVELLAND, Texas— A man was robbed and physically assaulted early Monday morning west of Levelland, according to the Hockey County Sherriff’s Office. In a social media post from the HCSO, the victim was robbed of cash near FM 300 and Drill Stem Road between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. when he stopped to check on a broken-down vehicle in the middle of the intersection.
everythinglubbock.com
Police say 17-year-old died in South Lubbock shooting Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department reported a teenager was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning on the south side of the city. Police were called to the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4:00 a.m. for shots fired. Officers located Dylan Montes, 17, with...
Man indicted, accused of threatening Lubbock bartender who cut him off
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday on several charges and accused of telling a bartender he had “enough bullets for everyone,” after he was cut off for being too intoxicated, according to a police report. Elton Osorio, 24, was arrested June 12 in the 1000 block of 23rd Street. According to the police […]
Hobbs News-Sun
Doggie door burglary suspect arrested
Jose Perales, 28, of Hobbs, was arrested after Hobbs police said he was found standing in the entry way of a home with alarms going off. He was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged on a warrant for burglary of a dwelling, a third-degree felony. Around 10 p.m., Sept. 29,...
NewsWest 9
