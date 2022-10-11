Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog’s behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. “We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior and cognition,” said Monique Udell, an associate professor at Oregon State and an expert on dog behavior. “This an important finding because it suggests that dog owners who take the time to understand and meet...

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 33 MINUTES AGO