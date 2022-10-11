Read full article on original website
Related
Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, OSU finds
Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog’s behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. “We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior and cognition,” said Monique Udell, an associate professor at Oregon State and an expert on dog behavior. “This an important finding because it suggests that dog owners who take the time to understand and meet...
B98.5
Augusta, ME
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0