Charges filed after nearly 1,500 lbs of explosives discovered in Williston
WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man accused of storing nearly 1,500 pounds of homemade explosives in his garage is now facing criminal charges. Court records show 28-year-old Ross Petrie, of Williston, is charged with a felony called ‘release of destructive forces.’. An affidavit of probable cause...
UPDATE: Disposal of explosive materials in Williston to continue today; suspect remains in custody
According to the Williston Police Department, during the investigation, suspected explosive materials were located in an occupied apartment.
Williston explosives investigation ongoing, suspect in custody, National Guard assisting
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A man is in custody in Williston after the discovery of over 1000 pounds of explosive materials in an apartment there. Charges are pending for 28 year-old Ross Michael Petrie in Williams County. Minot and Bismarck Bomb Squads and Williston Police and Fire have been...
Williston man charged after 1,000 lbs. of explosives found
A man has been charged in connection with the discovery of more than 1,000 pounds of homemade explosive materials at a Williston apartment. Ross Petrie, 28, of Williston was charged today (Thu) with “release of destructive forces – willfully creating a risk,” a Class-C felony. Police say...
UPDATE: More than 1,000 pounds of explosive materials recovered from Williston residence by bomb squads
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - UPDATE: Arrest made in Williston bomb scare case. UPDATE (10/12 at 2 p.m.): Williston police say members of the bomb squads estimate more than one thousand pounds of homemade explosive materials have been recovered, along with multiple chemicals and powders located in the residence. “No arrests...
UPDATE: Name released in deadly Rolette County crash
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police have released the name of the man who died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident: Ernest Counts, a 57-year-old man from Minot. ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Charges are pending against a Rolette man involved in a deadly crash Wednesday night just...
NDHP identifies victims of accidents in Pembina, Rolette Counties
Authorities have identified a Drayton (ND) man who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Pembina County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Kyle Watts was driving a pickup that collided with a sugar beet truck on County Road 3 shortly before 4:30 AM. Watts was ejected from the...
Remains of man found south of Minot still unidentified
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Investigators are still working to identify the man whose remains were found just south of Minot earlier this month, according to the Ward County Sheriff. Sheriff Bob Roed said the first round of testing at the state crime lab was inconclusive, so they are trying...
Minot man killed, three hurt in two-vehicle crash near Belcourt
BELCOURT, ND (KXNET) -- A Minot man was killed and three other people injured in a two-vehicle crash about five miles southwest of Belcourt Wednesday.
UPDATE: Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot still yields no clues
UPDATE: OCT. 12, 9:40 A.M. MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Initial tests of tissue samples done by the North Dakota State Crime Lab from the man found dead near Highway 83 south of Minot have come back negative. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, tissue samples from the man found dead near Minot, who had […]
Texas man has medical emergency, dies in Williston crash
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Texas man died in a crash on Highway 2 in Williston Wednesday morning. Investigators say the 58-year-old man from Cedar Creek, Texas, had a medical emergency and went off the road near mile marker 15. He drove across a ditch and frontage road before hitting an embankment.
Texas man dies in Williston after suffering medical emergency while driving
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A 58-year-old Texas man died after suffering a medical emergency while driving on Highway 2 near Williston on Wednesday morning around 8:50 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling east on Highway 2 when he suffered a medical emergency and went off the road and through […]
Man charged with stealing crude oil in McKenzie County to change his plea
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A Watford City man accused of stealing oil and selling it is expected to change his plea in December. Police say Michael Garcia coordinated with three other men to skim oil from a company from November 2020 to March 2022. A court document filed last week stated a change of plea for Garcia would be scheduled for December 1. He faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit theft, dealing with stolen property, and leading a criminal organization.
Williston man pleads guilty to attempted murder charge in 2021 shootout
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has changed his plea to guilty following a shootout last year. Police charged 24-year-old Eddie Anderson with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder due to his involvement in a shooting at the Windscape Apartments in Williston on June 2021. He originally plead not guilty.
Williston journalist who had phone seized retains national law firm
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET)- A Williston-based radio journalist is lawyering up with a national firm following the seizure of his phone by a BCI agent. In January, reporter Thomas Simon had his phone seized while at a school board meeting. Now, Simon has retained the law firm Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz to represent him in the matter.
‘Cold Justice’ Investigation Into North Dakota Murder Helps Lead To An Arrest Years Later
Who fatally stabbed 18-year-old North Dakota college student Anita Knutson in June 2007?. On “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Steve Spingola took a deep dive into the homicide in the series’ 100th episode. Fifteen years after the slaying, they were able to help the Minot Police Department make an arrest.
Radio Station in Williston May Be Haunted
As Halloween approaches, you will hear about some recent ghost hunting in the area. There indeed was a ghost hunt recently at the James Memorial Art Center in Williston earlier this summer by Paranormal Investigators of North Dakota. The results of their investigation will be revealed during a special event at the James called "A Night With Poe" on Saturday, October 29 at 8:00pm. Another hunt by Paranormal Investigators of North Dakota will be at the Hotel Albert in Fairview on Saturday, November 12.
Magic City Discovery Center lights up on Minot’s north hill
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Families in Minot celebrated the completion of the construction of the Magic City Discovery Center with a special lighting ceremony earlier this week. The center will feature a series of interactive science exhibits for kids of all ages. Kid ambassadors joined in on the fun...
Minot Public Schools faces busing issues
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot Public Schools is facing a number of issues when it comes to getting kids from home to school and back again. Buses stand ready to carry students, but those in charge say Minot Public Schools barely has enough drivers to make ends meet. “It gets...
Williams County Sheriff’s Office patrolman rear-ends pickup
Neither driver was injured in the crash.
