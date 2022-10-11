As Halloween approaches, you will hear about some recent ghost hunting in the area. There indeed was a ghost hunt recently at the James Memorial Art Center in Williston earlier this summer by Paranormal Investigators of North Dakota. The results of their investigation will be revealed during a special event at the James called "A Night With Poe" on Saturday, October 29 at 8:00pm. Another hunt by Paranormal Investigators of North Dakota will be at the Hotel Albert in Fairview on Saturday, November 12.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO