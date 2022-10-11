AnnaLynne McCord feels there is ‘light at end of tunnel’ after Dissociative Identity Disorder battle

Kaley Cuoco trudged back through her past to open up about a horrific horseback riding accident and the aftermath that nearly led to a leg amputation over 10 years ago.In an excerpt from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Indie Story of the Epic Hit Series written by Jessica Radloff, the cast of the hit sitcom revealed how difficult it was to witness the 36-year-old suffer from such severe injuries."That was the darkest, most frightening time in all twelve years [of the show]," the show's creator, Chuck Lorre, explained. "Kaley could have lost her leg. It was a series of...

