AnnaLynne McCord feels there is ‘light at end of tunnel’ after Dissociative Identity Disorder battle

Related
Jessica Chastain looks incredible in a plunging orange gown as she cuddles Eddie Redmayne's wife Hannah Bagshawe at The Good Nurse premiere
Jessica Chastain looked gorgeous as she graced the red carpet at The Good Nurse premiere during BFI London Film Festival on Monday. The Oscar winner, 45, appeared in high spirits as she cuddled up to co-star Eddie Redmayne's wife Hannah Bagshawe at the swanky event. The BFI London Film Festival...
Kaley Cuoco Reveals 'Devastating' Horseback Riding Accident Nearly Resulted In Leg Amputation
Kaley Cuoco trudged back through her past to open up about a horrific horseback riding accident and the aftermath that nearly led to a leg amputation over 10 years ago.In an excerpt from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Indie Story of the Epic Hit Series written by Jessica Radloff, the cast of the hit sitcom revealed how difficult it was to witness the 36-year-old suffer from such severe injuries."That was the darkest, most frightening time in all twelve years [of the show]," the show's creator, Chuck Lorre, explained. "Kaley could have lost her leg. It was a series of...
