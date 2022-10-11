Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
I-20/59 lanes, Covered Bridge Road in Tuscaloosa to close for repair after issue found
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced plans Friday to temporarily close Covered Bridge Road and two lanes on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. ALDOT said an inspection took place on September 28 after a large piece of...
wbrc.com
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
WAFF
One person transported to hospital after wreck on Highway 157
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 157, according to the Cullman Police Department. The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 157 and County Road 1162 on Thursday morning. One person was seriously injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
WAFF
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
wbrc.com
31-year-old Jasper man missing
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police are asking for help to find a missing Jasper man. 31-year-old Justin Shawn Sims was last seen on Tuesday October 11, at the Budget Inn, at 1301 Hwy. 78 W. He was reported missing by his family Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information on Sims’...
74-year-old woman killed when she crashed into parked 18-wheeler on I-59 in Birmingham
A 74-year-old was killed when authorities say she crashed into an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 in Birmingham. The wreck happened at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday on I-59 northbound just before the Interstate 20 junction near Dead Man’s Curve. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified that fatality victim as Sandra Preston...
ABC 33/40 News
Crash closes I-59NB near Roebuck Thursday morning
All lanes of I-59 Northbound were closed near Roebuck for a while Thursday morning because of a major crash. As of 7:05 A.M., the roadway was reopened.
wbrc.com
Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Birmingham resident and business owner last month. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming are being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, California. They face Capital Murder charges for the death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey in August of this year.
Boaz man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
A Boaz man is dead after being struck by a car in Blount County, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
1 dead in collision between car and 18-wheeler on I-59 northbound in Birmingham
A collision between a vehicle and an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 in Birmingham left one person dead. The crash was reported at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday on I-59 northbound just before the Interstate 20 near Dead Man’s Curve. It appears a vehicle crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer, but that has not yet been confirmed by authorities.
44-year-old man dead after being struck by car in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a car crash Tuesday night and left a Boaz man dead. Luis Hernandez, 44, was killed while walking along Alabama 75 near the 45 mile marker at 6:51 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Hernandez was hit by a Ford Fiesta. He was […]
wbrc.com
Heavy house fire extinguished in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The fire is under control according to BFRS. There are no injuries reported. ORIGINAL STORY: Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire at the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue in Birmingham. BFRS reports this fire is a one story...
13-year-old murder victim being remembered in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Family, friends and schoolteachers paid tribute Friday to Kei’lan Allen, who was an 8th-grade student at Westlawn Middle School. The school released balloons to remember the 13-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago. Allen’s grandmother Georgia Black says she wants everyone to remember her precious grandson who died too soon. “When […]
wvtm13.com
Center Point man found shot to death in vehicle on Birmingham road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
wvtm13.com
Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is getting medical treatment at a hospital, after being shot during an apparent carjacking. The Birmingham Police Department said the vehicle was taken during the shooting at 11th Court North and 44th Place North, in the Kingston community. Officers responded to the scene just...
Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
21-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Center Point man is dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot around 1:30 a.m. while in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Silliman’s […]
wbrc.com
No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
wbrc.com
Man charged with murder after shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says detectives obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Courtney Mays. Mays was shot and killed on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 1600 Block of 25th Avenue North. Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Roderick Jimelle...
Man shot after attempted car robbery in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after an apparent car robbery Wednesday. According to WCSO, officers arrived on a call regarding a shooting on Highway 195 around the 4000 block. Upon arrival, officers noticed a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, […]
