WSAZ
Logan firefighter remembered as hero
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A health condition took the life of 51-year-old Donald Copley, who spent the majority of his life serving on the Logan Fire Department. When Chief Scott Beckett thinks about Copley, who he grew up with, he thinks about what being a hero means. “Spent the bulk...
Outside utility work sends Holden Elementary students home for more than a school week
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Holden Elementary School have not been in the classroom for more than a school week. District officials said utility work in the city of Holden triggered the decision. “There were gas lines that were placed in that community and as the gas lines...
I-64 crash slows eastbound traffic; injuries reported
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash with reported injuries is slowing traffic Wednesday night on Interstate 64 East in the Cross Lanes area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported before 9:30 p.m. near the exit to the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort. The fast and middle...
Man charged with allegedly firing shot out of car window
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly firing a gun out of a car window in Quincy Thursday morning, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Travis Sigman was arrested on Greenbrier Street in Charleston and charged with wanton endangerment.
Crash involving tractor-trailer along I-77
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a tractor-trailer has a southbound lane of I-77 blocked. According to dispatchers, the accident happened near mile marker 106 or the Edens Fork Road exit. Further details have not been relesaed. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Team of the Week | Scott Skyhawks
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The football team sitting atop the West Virginia Class AA rankings resides in the county seat of Boone County. The Scott Skyhawks are 7-0 after their win at home Friday night over rival Logan. Scott led 28-6 after two quarters and held off a Wildcats comeback effort in the second half, earning a 28-20 win.
