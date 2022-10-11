Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback...
Centre Daily
Bengals Bringing Back Familiar Face on Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — Defensive end Khalid Kareem cleared waivers and is signing with the Bengals practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. The team was hopeful that he would stick around on the practice squad. Kareem was...
Centre Daily
Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor
Taysom Hill, the reigning Week 5 NFC offensive player, received a second honor on Wednesday after fans voted him the FedEx Ground player of the week. He won the award over Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. View the original article to see embedded...
Centre Daily
Ravens-Giants First Injury Report
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Centre Daily
Saints Bring Funk to New Orleans
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported that the New Orleans Saints have signed RB Jake Funk to their practice squad on Wednesday evening. Funk is in his second NFL season and joins veteran RB Jordan Howard, signed earlier on Wednesday, as practice squad additions. The 24-year-old Funk had previously played...
Centre Daily
Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?
Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
Centre Daily
Bulletin-Board Buzz Fizzles for Nick Sirianni
PHILADELPHIA - DeMarcus Lawrence spoke to reporters in North Texas on Thursday and correctly surmised that the Sunday night NFC East showdown between Dallas and the Eagles will be determined between the lines at Lincoln Financial Field. After the star defensive end got a few too many questions about Philadelphia's...
Centre Daily
NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit
Deshaun Watson is facing lawsuit number 26 since this all began after another accuser came forward. To this point, Watson has settled 23 of those lawsuits, one was dropped and two will continue. The National Football League released a small statement on the news. “Watson’s status remains unchanged. We will...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Trade for DJ Moore of Panthers Proposed by Dan Orlovsky
FRISCO - The working concept is that the Dallas Cowboys could use some additional help at wide receiver. Here inside The Star, that concept is largely being dismissed, as CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup make up what Dallas believes is a formidable pair, with a handful of other complementary guys - and at some point the rehabbing Steelers ex James Washington - giving them a full room.
Centre Daily
Steelers Rule Five Starters, Six Players Out Against Buccaneers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without six players when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 6. The Steelers announced all three starting cornerbacks, Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), Cam Sutton (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion) out. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) will also miss the game, leaving Terrell Edmunds as the only Week 1 starter on the field for the secondary in Week 6.
Centre Daily
CeeDee Lamb OUT of Practice, ‘Questionable’ for Cowboys at Darius Slay’s Eagles
When it comes to star corners in the NFL, there aren't many better than Darius Slay, and Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb can expect to see plenty of the Philadelphia Eagles veteran on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. "He does everything well as far as the position goes," Lamb...
Centre Daily
Rams vs. Panthers Week 6: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Carolina Panthers travel west to Los Angeles to take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season with just three combined wins between the two teams. The Panthers are fresh off a 37-15 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers where the San...
Centre Daily
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) hit the road after three straight home games to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4). The Steelers have dropped four straight since defeating Cincinnati in their season-opener. The Buccaneers bounced back in a divisional game against Atlanta last weekend to snap a two-game losing streak.
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Starters Listed Questionable, Including Marvin Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season with limited injuries, but the good luck seems to have run its course. In the same week the Jaguars placed two third-year players on injured reserve in Ben Bartch and K'Lavon Chaisson, which ended Bartch's season, the team has also announced five starters will be questionable for Week 6's road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Centre Daily
Saints Will Be Without Multiple Key Players on Sunday Against Bengals
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints won't have top cornerback Marshon Lattimore or starting wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry on Sunday against the Bengals. All three veterans missed practice this week and were officially ruled out on Friday. Defensive end Payton Turner was also ruled out. Rookie wide...
Centre Daily
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Chargers
The Denver Broncos received a mini-bye ahead of Week 6. It's a timely rest, as Monday night's bout will be the toughest opponent Denver will have faced in its first six games. The Broncos are looking to get back to winning ways against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. While Denver sits in third place in the AFC West, the Chargers are in second place with a 3-2 record.
Centre Daily
Chicago Bears Let Down Doc Rivers on His Birthday
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers turned 61 on Thursday. With the day off following his team’s preseason finale, which ended in a dominant win to finish 4-0, Rivers felt good he had the opportunity to celebrate his birthday by watching his favorite football team play. The Chicago Bears...
Centre Daily
How Lions Can Still Finish With 7-10 Record in 2022
Optimism and faith in the Detroit Lions has diminished over the last five weeks, as the team has started off the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-4 record. After hope steadily increased during training camp, a myriad of issues have arisen that will force the coaching staff to adapt quickly.
Centre Daily
Steelers RB Najee Harris Has Been Playing With Steel Plate in His Cleat
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back Najee Harris has been wearing a steel plate in his cleat to help his recovery from a lisfranc sprain he suffered in training camp. Harris missed a little over a month during the summer after going down in Latrobe with a foot injury....
Centre Daily
Frank Reich Reveals Colts’ Plan at Left Tackle Moving Forward
Left tackle is arguably the most important position along the offensive line. It protects the blindside of right-handed quarterbacks and is generally tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best pass rusher. Left tackles are generally the highest-paid players on the offensive line because of the importance of their job.
