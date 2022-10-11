Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
After Ian, Massachusetts team treats 500 patients in ED tent complex at Florida hospital
After Hurricane Ian, a team of 37 healthcare workers from Massachusetts treated 500 patients in emergency department tents set up outside of Sarasota Memorial Hospital's Venice (Fla.) campus. The team of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, respiratory therapists and pharmacists brought all the supplies required to set up the ED tent complex,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians prescribing healthy meals through Medicaid
Twelve states are experimenting with Medicaid programs that allow physicians to prescribe healthy meals to prevent and treat diet-related diseases, Stateline reported Oct. 12. One such program in Oregon partnered three hospitals with Meals on Wheels to deliver healthy, medically tailored meals to thousands of older adults with diabetes, congestive heart diseases and other chronic illnesses.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 updates on prior authorization
From Texas' "gold card" rules taking effect to a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts pilot program trimming approval wait times by more than a weekend, here are five stories about prior authorization that Becker's has reported since Sept. 14. 1. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts said Oct. 12...
beckershospitalreview.com
Avera Health names interim hospital CEO
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health named Kayleen Lee interim CEO of St. Anthony's Hospital in O'Neill, Neb. Ms. Lee assumed the role in early October, according to an Oct. 11 news release shared with Becker's. She previously served as CEO of Wessington Springs, S.D.-based Avera Weskota Memorial Hospital, CEO of Sioux Center (Iowa) Health and interim CEO of Estherville, Iowa-based Avera Holy Family Hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
New Mexico hospital sued over alleged illegal debt collections
Las Cruces, N.M.-based Mountain View Regional Medical Center is facing a class action lawsuit alleging the hospital sued hundreds of patients over unpaid medical bills who should have been protected by a state law, NM Political Report reported Oct. 12. A state law that went into effect last year requires...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York boosts starting pay for state-employed nurses
New York will provide pay increases for more than 6,500 nurses across over 15 state agencies, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Oct. 14. The new starting salaries for registered nurses will jump to $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when combined with pay differentials. The pay increases are intended to improve recruitment and retention of nurses in the state.
Comments / 0