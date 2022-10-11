Knights of Columbus Council #1964 shows “What is a Woman?” documentary tonight, October 11, 6:30 p.m.

Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Museum of Wisconsin Art’s 10th annual Bloomin’ weekend set for November 4–6, 2022
West Bend, WI – Art and flowers come together for the 10th annual Bloomin’ weekend at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), 205 Veteran’s Ave, West Bend, WI, Friday – Sunday, November 4-6, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. View more than 20 imaginative floral installations...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Thanks to West Bend Firefighters Local 2025 for volunteering at Enchantment in the Park
October 11, 2022 – West Bend, WI – West Bend Firefighters Local 2025 took advantage of the nice weather to start setting up for Enchantment in the Park. The crew spent a couple hours at Regner Park moving walls and piecing together the indoor entertainment area and Santa’s house.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County Holiday Craft Fair is Saturday, November 19, 2022
Washington Co., WI – Mark your calendar for the annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Over 150 vendors between both buildings ~ free parking ~ door prizes ~ separate entry line for advance ticket holders ~...
whbl.com
Trick or Treating in the City of Sheboygan to take place on Halloween Night
A holiday beloved by kids and adults – Halloween – will soon be upon us, with every city having their own dates and times for the annual Trick-or-Treat festivities. This year, the city of Sheboygan will be hosting their Trick-or-Treating on Halloween itself, a unique decision as October 31st falls on a Monday this year.
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Curd Fest, Fall into Grafton, Autumn Celebration
Fall is moving along and there is not a better chance to get out and enjoy the seasons this weekend! Here are some fun events happening in SE Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area this weekend.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
OBITUARY | Christina Jean Reible, 8 months, of West Bend, WI
October 12, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Christina Jean Reible was called home to Jesus on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born on January 29, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend, the beloved daughter of Ryan Reible and Abigail Kaye. Christina was a squirmy wormy baby and loved playing with her three brothers.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Mavens on Main Halloween Pet Costume Contest | By Staci Nielsen
West Bend, WI – Just in time for trick or treat, Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI, is hosting a Halloween Pet Costume Contest. Submit your pet’s best Halloween Costume photo and your contact information to [email protected] by Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Enter...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | h.e.l.p. Corner in Hartford
Washington Co., WI – The h.e.l.p. Corner is a Health Equipment Lending Program designed to provide Washington County residents in need with access to durable medical equipment. Click below and take a tour. Our h.e.l.p. Corners accept donations of durable medical equipment that is clean and in good condition....
wxerfm.com
The Top 18 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 10/14/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 18 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. See the movie October Sky at The Aviation Heritage Center of Wisconsin at the Sheboygan airport tonight (Friday) at 7! Popcorn and soft drinks available! http://www.ahcw.org/movie-nights.html. Deuces Wild! Dueling...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Op Ed | Washington County is negotiating human lives at the Samaritan Home | By Debra Kison
Washington Co., WI – The County Board meeting held September 28th had Samaritan Home on the agenda. In my opinion, it had an aura of negativity about it. I’m not alone when I say, it sounds like County Government wants out of the Nursing Home business. There was...
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
shepherdexpress.com
Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park
A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.
On Milwaukee
What to eggs-pect: Here Chicky Chicky softly opens on Monday in Brookfield
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Last May, we announced that Here Chicky Chicky, a new...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A new way to ‘do church’
THIENSVILLE — Parishioners of Grace Lutheran Church had a big decision to make five years ago. The carpeting in the main worship area needed replacing. There was asbestos in the floor under that carpeting. The concrete steps leading up to the chancel had an 8-inch rise, which made it difficult for worshippers to take communion or other worship needs.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fire department spotlight on Jackson, Newburg, West Bend
WASHINGTON COUNTY — It is National Fire Prevention Week, and National Fire Prevention Month, and the Daily News is talking with the 13 local fire departments throughout the county all month long to shine a spotlight on them. This week the Daily News spoke with members of the Jackson...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cedarburg (WI)
The picturesque city of Cedarburg, roughly 20 miles north of Milwaukee, is in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin, United States. There are quite some fun things to do in Cedarburg, MI. You will quickly become accustomed to its serene environment and tree-lined streets, dotted with early 19th-century houses with distinctive brick and marble architecture.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Common Sense Citizens meeting Thursday, October 13, 2022
Washington County, WI – Retired Waukesha County Sheriff and past President of the Wisconsin Chapter of Safari Club International, Dan Trawicki will be the featured speaker at the Thursday, October 13, 2022, meeting of Common Sense Citizens of Washington County. Trawicki will discuss the importance of sportsmen and sportswomen...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Urgent need for volunteer drivers to help seniors get to medical appointments | By Interfaith Caregivers
Washington Co., Wi – Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County is reaching out to ask for help as there is a heavy load of medical rides that need to be filled. If you are in the Washington County area and available to drive a senior citizen using a vehicle provided by Interfaith Caregivers, please reach out to Beverly:
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend West Varsity volleyball sweeps Nicolet 3-0 | By Isabela Fahrenkrug
October 13, 2022 – West Bend, WI – On October 11, 2022, the West Bend West Varsity volleyball team began the night with senior speeches and ended by sweeping Nicolet High School 25-14, 25-22, and 25-19. West Bend West started strong in set one and continued to maintain...
