West Bend, WI

Knights of Columbus Council #1964 shows “What is a Woman?” documentary tonight, October 11, 6:30 p.m.

By Judy Steffes
 3 days ago
Washington County Holiday Craft Fair is Saturday, November 19, 2022

Washington Co., WI – Mark your calendar for the annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Over 150 vendors between both buildings ~ free parking ~ door prizes ~ separate entry line for advance ticket holders ~...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Trick or Treating in the City of Sheboygan to take place on Halloween Night

A holiday beloved by kids and adults – Halloween – will soon be upon us, with every city having their own dates and times for the annual Trick-or-Treat festivities. This year, the city of Sheboygan will be hosting their Trick-or-Treating on Halloween itself, a unique decision as October 31st falls on a Monday this year.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
OBITUARY | Christina Jean Reible, 8 months, of West Bend, WI

October 12, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Christina Jean Reible was called home to Jesus on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born on January 29, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend, the beloved daughter of Ryan Reible and Abigail Kaye. Christina was a squirmy wormy baby and loved playing with her three brothers.
WEST BEND, WI
Mavens on Main Halloween Pet Costume Contest | By Staci Nielsen

West Bend, WI – Just in time for trick or treat, Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI, is hosting a Halloween Pet Costume Contest. Submit your pet’s best Halloween Costume photo and your contact information to [email protected] by Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Enter...
WEST BEND, WI
VIDEO | h.e.l.p. Corner in Hartford

Washington Co., WI – The h.e.l.p. Corner is a Health Equipment Lending Program designed to provide Washington County residents in need with access to durable medical equipment. Click below and take a tour. Our h.e.l.p. Corners accept donations of durable medical equipment that is clean and in good condition....
HARTFORD, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 18 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 10/14/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 18 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. See the movie October Sky at The Aviation Heritage Center of Wisconsin at the Sheboygan airport tonight (Friday) at 7! Popcorn and soft drinks available! http://www.ahcw.org/movie-nights.html. Deuces Wild! Dueling...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park

A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A new way to ‘do church’

THIENSVILLE — Parishioners of Grace Lutheran Church had a big decision to make five years ago. The carpeting in the main worship area needed replacing. There was asbestos in the floor under that carpeting. The concrete steps leading up to the chancel had an 8-inch rise, which made it difficult for worshippers to take communion or other worship needs.
THIENSVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fire department spotlight on Jackson, Newburg, West Bend

WASHINGTON COUNTY — It is National Fire Prevention Week, and National Fire Prevention Month, and the Daily News is talking with the 13 local fire departments throughout the county all month long to shine a spotlight on them. This week the Daily News spoke with members of the Jackson...
WEST BEND, WI
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cedarburg (WI)

The picturesque city of Cedarburg, roughly 20 miles north of Milwaukee, is in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin, United States. There are quite some fun things to do in Cedarburg, MI. You will quickly become accustomed to its serene environment and tree-lined streets, dotted with early 19th-century houses with distinctive brick and marble architecture.
CEDARBURG, WI
Common Sense Citizens meeting Thursday, October 13, 2022

Washington County, WI – Retired Waukesha County Sheriff and past President of the Wisconsin Chapter of Safari Club International, Dan Trawicki will be the featured speaker at the Thursday, October 13, 2022, meeting of Common Sense Citizens of Washington County. Trawicki will discuss the importance of sportsmen and sportswomen...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Urgent need for volunteer drivers to help seniors get to medical appointments | By Interfaith Caregivers

Washington Co., Wi – Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County is reaching out to ask for help as there is a heavy load of medical rides that need to be filled. If you are in the Washington County area and available to drive a senior citizen using a vehicle provided by Interfaith Caregivers, please reach out to Beverly:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

