Des Moines, IA

Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms.

Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front.

Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas will miss out and may not get any rain.

Jim Lee says the temperature swings will continue, and after hitting 80 degrees in southwest Iowa today, highs will cool to the upper sixties on Wednesday and the low sixties by Friday.

Western Iowa Today

