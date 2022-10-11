Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Padres Starter Snell Looks to Move on from Shocking World Series Moment
Blake Snell has faced the Dodgers a lot since coming to the Padres, eight times in the last two years. But the last time he faced L.A. in the postseason was Game 6 of the 2020 World Series. That game, of course, turned into one of the most infamous debacles...
New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Addresses Joe Musgrove Situation
NEW YORK - No regrets from the skipper. Mets manager Buck Showalter has drawn a significant amount of criticism for having the umpires check San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for a banned substance during New York's Wild Card elimination loss on Sunday night. However, despite all the noise,...
“It’s Really Good to be Home,” Says Nola on NLDS Game 3 Start
The Philadelphia Phillies drafted Aaron Nola seventh overall in the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his debut with the club in 2015, and has been one of the most underrated starting pitchers in MLB since. It took eight seasons, but the right-hander finally made it to the postseason with the...
Rangers, World Series-Winning Manager Meet
Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young reportedly met with former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy on Thursday, according to The Athletic. The Dallas Morning News confirmed the report on Friday. The report would mark the second person Young has spoken with about the opening. He formally interviewed interim manager...
The Braves’ NLDS Rotation Will Shape the Phillies’ Destiny
Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker has a big decision to make. There will be at least two more games of the National League Division Series, and he must determine which of his starting pitchers will take the mound for each game. Spencer Strider had a phenomenal rookie season, posting a...
