Riverhead, NY

Police Search For Suspects Who Robbed Riverhead Man At Gunpoint

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

An investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint on Long Island.

Police received a report of a robbery that happened on East Main Street near Prospect Place in Riverhead at about 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Riverhead Police Department.

A Riverhead man was leaving the area of the El Chapincito Deli on East Main Street when he was approached by two men who demanded all of his property, authorities said.

One of the suspects put a handgun against the victim's head and demanded his property while the second suspect went through the victim's pockets and took his wallet and other personal effects, police reported.

The suspects then left the scene on foot and went into the River Pointe apartment complex at 821 East Main St., according to the report.

Police searched the area for the suspects and did not locate them.

Authorities believe a gray or silver passenger car, which may have been a Mercedes, that was seen leaving the apartment's parking lot a short time later could have been involved in the incident.

Police said the suspects were described as two Black men who are both about 19 years old and were wearing blue jeans.

One of the men was wearing a white sweater and the other man was wearing a blue sweater, authorities said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

