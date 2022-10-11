ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Odell Beckham Jr. Super Mad At Buffalo Bills Fans

Is Odell Beckham coming to play with the Buffalo Bills? Was Odell Beckham Jr. spotted today at the Buffalo Airport?. There have been rumblings for weeks about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly signing with the Buffalo Bills. Actually, make that months. Odell Beckham Jr. still has not signed with a new team after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year.
FanSided

Chiefs vs Bills: Prediction and odds Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Let’s look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Buffalo Bills are headed to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday for the fifth time with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as quarterbacks. Over the past two years, the Chiefs and Bills have faced off in a regular season game and wound up playing one another in the playoffs as well. There has never been a shortage of fireworks, and we can only expect more of the same for Sunday afternoon.
NHL

Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch

Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener. The Bills shared a short video taken...
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back

Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Billionaire Status: Here Is WNY’s Most Insanely Rich Person

Buffalo and Western New York are pretty much considered working class. There are lots of people in the middle class and many people living in poverty. We definitely aren't the first place you would think of when it comes to people living in the lap of luxury like Beverly Hills in California or Central Park South in New York City. But there are a handful of billionaires who are from or are associated with WNY.
VikingsTerritory

Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rick Jeanneret Has a New Job With the Buffalo Sabres

After Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, there is nobody who has a bigger place in Western New York's heart than Rick Jeannere. Jeanneret retired at the end of the 2021-2022 regular season after 51 years as the play-by-play man for the Buffalo Sabres. Jeanneret started out...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Patrick Mahomes Speaks His Mind About Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are heading into one of the biggest, if not the biggest, game so far this season on Sunday as they travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Josh Allen, who is the early favorite to win the NFL MVP this season, will square off against a former MVP winner in Patrick Mahomes.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

NFL local stars make historic gift to Syracuse Football

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just days before the Dome will be filled with nearly 44,000 people for Saturday’s game against NC State, a seven-figure commitment to support the John A. Lally Athletic Complex was donated by the Jones brothers on Wednesday, October 12. This monumental donation will help to assist over 600 students who use […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Mafia Hilariously Troll Miami Dolphin Fans

The Buffalo Bills had a major win this past Sunday and it looks like Bills Mafia is really enjoying the fruits of the Bills' labor. Just two weeks after the Bills fell to the Miami Dolphins on the road, Dolphin fans came after Bills Mafia on Twitter. Remember this guy?
