Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham switching to wide receiver

Oklahoma junior cornerback D.J. Graham announced is switching positions to wide receiver, he announced Friday via Twitter. Graham recorded 14 tackles while playing cornerback in the Sooners' first six games this season. The Fort Worth native has appeared in 20 games on defense in his OU career and is best known for his one-handed interception against Nebraska last season.
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: What fans should know about OU vs. Kansas

For the first time in seemingly an eternity, the roles will be reversed when the Oklahoma football Sooners host longtime Big 12 cellar-dweller Kansas. That’s the way it used to be, but this season things are much different. A month and a half into the 2022 college football season,...
Purcell Register

OSSAA at it again

I can’t believe my ears and eyes. When almost everyone I talk to thinks college football has been gutted by the NIL and transfer portal, now the Oklahoma Secondary Sports Activities Association is sliding down the same slippery slope. The OSSAA has raised an eye brow or two about...
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK

Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
news9.com

Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
wdnonline.com

Midwest City withdraws from CJAC, Edmond renews agreement

Amid calls for local municipalities to stop sending detainees to the Oklahoma County Jail, the city council of Midwest City recently voted to end its participation with the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council (CJAC), while the Edmond City Council renewed its agreement with CJAC for 10 years. Edmond elected...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
News On 6

OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week

Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
KTUL

Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
SHAWNEE, OK

