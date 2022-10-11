Things could look a little different in North Bend his upcoming Holiday Season. According to the City’s Administrator’s Report to the City Council for Oct. 11, URA report, North Bend City Council has approved the purchase of new Holiday decorations for the Urban Renewal District. The purchase of unique decorations will allow the City to be decorated on a larger scale. Pushing decorations beyond the downtown area, down Virginia, Sheridan, and Sherman. The City of North Bend plans to move its annual Christmas tree lighting to Grant Circle, adjacent to City Hall. The new and enhanced decorations will help highlight the tree-lighting location. The Christmas Tree lighting, other festivities, and Lighted Truck Parade will be held on December 3rd.

NORTH BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO