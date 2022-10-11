Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Oakridge residents urged to seek respite from hazardous air quality
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- With the Cedar Creek Fire sending smoke and ash into the air across the state with no sign of slowing down, Lane County Public Health has offered to help residents of the hardest-hit areas closest to the fire. As of October 14, the Cedar Creek Fire is...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD TIE RECORD HIGHS ON THURSDAY
Roseburg and Medford tied the record high temperatures for the date on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 83 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That tied the record high for October 13th, which was set in 1978. Medford got to 88 degrees, equaling the record high, set in 2015.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Smoke season not over on High Desert: The latest on the Cedar Creek Fire
Smoke from the Cedar Creek fire is still making its presence known. People across much of the High Desert woke Tuesday to the smell and the haze. Much of that smoke cleared out by the afternoon. The fire has burned 122,463 acres and is at 38% containment, according to fire...
kezi.com
Eugene Fall Home Show returns after two-year hiatus
EUGENE, Ore. -- The largest home show in the Pacific Northwest is ready to go with more than 200 home improvement experts on standby for thousands of guests. The event will kick off Friday, October 14 at 5 p.m. and will last through Sunday. At the last Eugene Spring Home Show, more than 29,000 people attended. The show offers a way for visitors to see what is new and trending in the field of home improvement with more than 200 exhibitors able to talk about everything from heating to flooring and air conditioning.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG HAS COLDEST LOW TEMPERATURE IN NEARLY THREE MONTHS
Roseburg had its coldest low temperature in nearly three months, early Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it got to 46 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. NWS data showed a low of 46 degrees on June 15th and 44 degrees on June 14th.
kptv.com
Road paint striping truck runs over, kills man in coastal southern Oregon
BROOKINGS Ore. (KPTV) - A road paint striping truck accidentally ran over a man which resulted in his death in the southern coastal town of Brookings, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. 73-year-old Chester Leonhardt was at the end of his driveway on Pacific View Drive with his...
kqennewsradio.com
ELK CREEK FIRE CONTAINED AT 8 ACRES, MOP UP UNDERWAY
The Elk Creek Fire has been contained at 8 acres. Rachel Pope of the Douglas Forest Protective Association said mop up on the fire, near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, began on Tuesday afternoon. Pope said crews worked aggressively on the fire throughout Monday night. It began earlier in the...
oregontoday.net
Quakes off South Coast, Oct. 14
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Oregon Coast Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.4-magnitude quake was located west to southwest of Pistol River in Curry County and that was followed by a 2.8-magnitude quake.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
kptv.com
Body found in Pleasant Hill house fire burned beyond recognition
PLEASANT HILL Ore. (KPTV) - One person was found dead in a Pleasant Hill house fire on Tuesday night. According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, just before 9 p.m. deputies responded to fire crews to the house fire in the 36000 block of Stacey-Gateway Road where most of the house had already been burned.
kezi.com
Fire on second floor of duplex displaces family
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A fire on the second floor of a duplex has forced a family out of their home, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire and medic units were dispatched to south 63rd Street in Springfield at about 1:50 p.m. on October 11. According to ESF, they arrived to find a serious fire on the second floor of a duplex. Fire crews leapt into action, and quickly had the fire put out, although not without damage to the upper floor of the building.
oregontoday.net
Waterway Obstructed McKenzie River, Oct. 12
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground. This is near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Hwy. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and not safely navigable. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please review the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
ems1.com
Video: Hiker rescued, transported after falling off Ore. cliff
MEDFORD, Ore. — Owing to a team rescue effort that involved some delicate maneuvering from a local helicopter company, a hiker who fell dozens of feet down an embankment in a remote area outside Ashland was safely carried to a nearby hospital. A man who fell from Lost Creek...
oregontoday.net
Christmas in North Bend, Oct. 13
Things could look a little different in North Bend his upcoming Holiday Season. According to the City’s Administrator’s Report to the City Council for Oct. 11, URA report, North Bend City Council has approved the purchase of new Holiday decorations for the Urban Renewal District. The purchase of unique decorations will allow the City to be decorated on a larger scale. Pushing decorations beyond the downtown area, down Virginia, Sheridan, and Sherman. The City of North Bend plans to move its annual Christmas tree lighting to Grant Circle, adjacent to City Hall. The new and enhanced decorations will help highlight the tree-lighting location. The Christmas Tree lighting, other festivities, and Lighted Truck Parade will be held on December 3rd.
kezi.com
Bald eagle to take flight after healing from shotgun wounds
EUGENE, Ore. -- A bald eagle wounded by a shotgun is getting ready to return to the air after a period of healing with the Cascade Raptor Center. The Cascade Raptor Center said they got a call from someone near Reedsport on September 22. The caller said they had rescued a seriously hurt bald eagle from a river, and raptor center staff brought the bird in for medical care right away. The female bald eagle was reportedly brought in with massive bleeding and a hole in her wing, and had to be isolated for five days due to an outbreak of bird flu.
KDRV
Dog dies, family escapes early morning house fire
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- One dog is dead and a family is safe after an early morning structure fire in West Grants Pass Thursday morning. According to Rural Metro Fire(RMF), a fire sparked inside a double-wide mobile home inside the Roguelea Estates Senior Park around 4:30 a.m.. Firefighters from RMF and...
Tiller residents lament the absence of tiny Oregon town’s new corporate owner
Southern Oregon’s tiny town of Tiller drew worldwide attention five years ago when people learned the news, from the BBC network to Fortune magazine, that they could buy a Shangri-La along the South Umpqua River. The asking price of $3.85 million bundled together 257 contiguous acres that included most...
kezi.com
Roseburg and Sutherlin police catch alleged Sutherlin Domino’s robbers
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two suspects accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint Tuesday were reportedly arrested after police say they were able to identify and locate the getaway vehicle. Sutherlin Police Department reported that on October 12 a suspect brandished a firearm at a Domino’s Pizza, demanded and...
kezi.com
Bomb threat in downtown Eugene has people calling for change
EUGENE, Ore.-- After a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Eugene, many are calling for change. The scene unfolded around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of East Broadway Avenue. Eugene Police said a man in a mask gave a downtown ambassador a note that included a bomb threat. Police...
