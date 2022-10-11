ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile arrested after running away with loaded gun from traffic stop in Springfield

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle in Springfield on Saturday.

Police seize ghost gun on Fernald St in Springfield, two arrested

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 5:40 p.m. during a separate investigation, detectives noticed a stolen vehicle drive past them. Detectives conducted a traffic stop after the driver parked the car near the intersection of Grant and Armory streets. Three passengers began to run away, and two including the driver stayed with the vehicle.

Officers saw one passenger allegedly attempt to toss an item, stop running, and was detained. During the search, detectives found a loaded firearm in his coat pocket. The 16-year-old man was arrested on firearm charges.

(Springfield Police Department)

The second passenger who ran away was located and later released. The third passenger was able to evade police. The fourth passenger who remained at the car, a juvenile, was released.

Elijah Brown (Springfield Police Department)

The driver, 44-year-old Elijah Brown of Springfield, was arrested and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

