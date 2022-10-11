ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Timberwolves-Lakers Preseason Health Update

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers are looking to notch a second straight preseason victory, this time in a home rematch against the Minnesota Timberwolves that tips off at 7 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena. But who will be available for L.A.?. View the original article to see embedded media. Wing Troy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Report: Paul Reed Earns Contract Guarantee With Sixers

As the Philadelphia 76ers work on finalizing their 2022-2023 roster, they rewarded Paul Reed with a fully guaranteed contract for the season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Reed joined the Sixers through the team’s 2020 draft. After the Sixers snagged Tyrese Maxey in round one and picked up Isaiah...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Purdue Guard Dakota Mathias

Former Purdue basketball player Dakota Mathias has signed with the Memphis Grizzlies, the team announced Friday. He agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract in August that presented the opportunity to earn a roster spot with his play on the court. The details of the new contract were not released by...
MEMPHIS, TN
Centre Daily

Thunder Wrap Up Preseason with a Win over the Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder have finally wrapped up their six-game preseason after a 118-112 win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder had a 36-point second quarter which helped set the tone for the rest of the game. They also faced a close late-game situation where the Thunder stayed composed and finished the game with a win.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Centre Daily

Raptors Add Gary Trent Jr. to Injury Report, Share Update on Chris Boucher

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. on Friday night due to right IT band tightness, the team announced. View the original article to see embedded media. Trent reportedly suffered the injury last Sunday when he bumped his right hip against the Chicago Bulls. It's kept him sidelined for practice this week, though isn't expected to keep him out for the season opener on Oct. 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
Centre Daily

John Wall Reveals Extra Motivation From Critics

View the original article to see embedded media. It has been a difficult last few years for John Wall, as the veteran point guard was forced to watch the game he loves from the sidelines. Now back on the court, this time with the LA Clippers, the five-time All-Star is ready to prove his critics wrong.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Centre Daily

Thunder Defense Continues to Impress in Preseason

Through three preseason games against NBA competition, the Oklahoma City defense continues to look legitimate. While hot shooting streaks and errant fiery games are bound to happen in the NBA preseason, defensive energy and rotations are much more replicable. And that’s exactly what OKC has brought to the table thus far.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Avoided His Teammates In A Pregame Huddle

It turns out that Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook's third quarter "snub" of a team huddle before the club eventually fell 118-113 to the Timberwolves in a meaningless preseason game last night actually marked the second instance in that game alone where the 6'3" point guard appeared to avoid a team huddle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Danuel House Explains Role With Philadelphia 76ers

Following a disappointing 2022 playoff run, the Philadelphia 76ers understood the type of players they had to target in the offseason. Joel Embiid claimed he wanted a PJ Tucker-type player, so Daryl Morey managed to sign exactly what the big man ordered. But it didn't stop with Tucker. Shortly after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abg Si Llc

Comments / 0

Community Policy