Iowa State

$6.3 Million awarded through Iowa’s Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Ames) The Iowa Transportation Commission approved $6.3 million in funding for six rail infrastructure and related rail development projects under the Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program. The projects are expected to support the creation and retention of 109 jobs within three years of project completion.

Here is southwest Iowa, IceCap Cold Storage in Pottawattamie County will receive a $503,315 loan and $576,000 grant and Pacific Junction South Industrial Park Transload Facility in Mills County will receive a $82,440 grant.

