$6.3 Million awarded through Iowa’s Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program

(Audubon) The Audubon County Supervisors are saying ‘Enough is enough’ when it comes to approving utility permits for Windstream. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen says there are things going on in the county that aren’t getting finished and yet Windstream continues to submit new utility permit applications. “What we did as supervisors is basically implement a suspension of all utility permits for Windstream until they get done some of the other stuffy that they have said they would do. We have a phone line laying down the shoulder of a road for down a quarter of a mile and some other things. They are just kind of a nuisance. They are in the way for the county and Windstream isn’t getting their work done. Rather than starting on new stuff we just ask them to clean up what they haven’t done yet.”

AUDUBON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO