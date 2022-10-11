Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
No charges to be filed in Wisconsin drawbridge death
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors say no charges will be filed in the death of a man who fell from a Milwaukee drawbridge that was raised as he was walking across it. The county prosecutor’s office said in a statement Friday that investigators found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. A 77-year-old man from Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Aug. 15. Richard Dujardin was about halfway across when a remote operator with two camera views of the structure opened it to allow boat traffic to pass. Dujardin fell about 70 feet to the pavement below and died.
wtmj.com
In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal
MILWAUKEE (AP) — On Milwaukee’s largely Hispanic, working-class south side, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness. Food and gas prices are creeping beyond their paychecks’ reach. Those bread-and-butter issues, combined with strong Christian values, appear to be making this traditionally Democratic voting bloc more receptive to Republican candidates. And the GOP has been courting Latinos here with unprecedented outreach efforts. Wisconsin delivered minuscule margins for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020. Swinging even a few thousands votes here for the midterms could impact national politics, because U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is locked in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
wtmj.com
No criminal charges to be filed in downtown Milwaukee bridge death
MILWAUKEE- A two month long investigation into the death of a man who fell from the Kilbourn Avenue drawbridge in August will not lead to criminal charges against the drawbridge operator. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office says bridge operator Dante Hamilton will not be charged for the death of...
wtmj.com
Two fatal vehicle incidents in Milwaukee overnight
MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating multiple fatal vehicle incidents from overnight and earlier this morning in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died near I-43 northbound by Highland Avenue early Saturday. The freeway was shutdown for two hours to allow for an investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtmj.com
More lighting, security expected in and around Deer District
With the upcoming NBA season about to kick-off, the Milwaukee Bucks have security in the Deer District top-of-mind. Lights and extra security are being considered in and around the area, according to Bucks president Peter Feigin. “Fans will see how we light up the entire neighborhood with portable lighting and...
wtmj.com
My Life with T1D
WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad has lived with Type 1 Diabetes for most of his life. He was first diagnosed when he was 7 years old and has learned to live a healthy life with the auto-immune disease. Erik is proud to be emceeing the JDRF One Walk at Greenfield Park...
wtmj.com
Freeze Warning issued overnight for Southeast Wisconsin
The cold is coming, and coming fast. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Freeze Watch for all of southeastern Wisconsin starting Sunday evening and lasting into Monday morning. Specific times were not released; however, lows could reach the upper 20s to low 30s Sunday night. These temperatures...
wtmj.com
Thursday’s Scores
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 38, Milwaukee Vincent 6. Milwaukee Academy of Science 36, Milw. Academy of Excellence 0. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Comments / 0