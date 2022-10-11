Read full article on original website
Having your programming interrupted by commercials won't be the only disadvantage to Netflix's upcoming ad-supported plan. While the long-in-the-works plan will save subscribers a few bucks each month, Netflix Basic With Ads, set to launch in the U.S. on Thursday, Nov. 3, will come with a smaller content catalog, with some titles set to be unavailable to stream under the new tier.
Netflix finally announced the details of its ad-supported tier. The new "Basic With Ads" plan will launch at just $6.99 and will be available on Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. ET in the U.S. The service will also be available in 11 other countries. The streamer said the plan will not impact subscribers who already have the ad-free Basic, Standard, and Premium plans.
