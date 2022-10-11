ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Red Earth Fallfest to feature parade, dancers, drums, art

By Heather Holeman/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SrBIU_0iUhZN3800

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The second annual Red Earth Fallfest will kick off in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Oct. 15th with a parade, youth pow wow, dance contests and more.

“The streets of downtown Oklahoma City will be alive with Native spirit,” Red Earth officials stated in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30q58k_0iUhZN3800
Red Earth Parade from 2021. Photo provided by: Red Earth.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at NW Walker and 6th Street, moving southbound on Walker to Sheridan. It may include Tribal leaders and princesses, color guards, dancers, and drum groups.

The parade ends near the Myriad Gardens, the site of the Red Earth Fallfest and Youth Powwow.

Dog who was abandoned in OKC becomes Internet sensation

Fallfest is free and will feature an arts and crafts market. Activities begin at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m., while the new Red Earth Youth Powwow starts at noon and will open with a gourd dance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHZ7x_0iUhZN3800
Red Earth Fallfest from 2021. Photo provided by: Red Earth.

Several dance contests with cash prizes will also be held, according to the Red Earth officials.

“The Grand Entry will take place at 2 pm followed by intertribal dancing and contests for three age groups: Tiny tots (0 to 5 years), Junior Boys and Girls (6 to 12 years), and Teen Boys and Girls (13 to 17 years). Dancers will compete for cash awards in eight different dance categories. The Junior and Teen Boys will compete in four categories: Straight, Traditional, Fancy, and Grass. The
Junior and Teen Girls will compete in four categories: Buckskin, Cloth, Fancy Shawl, and
Jingle Dress,” the press release stated.

Former Del City church payroll administrator pleads guilty to embezzling over $450k

Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket, along with a picnic to enjoy.

For more information on the Red Earth Fallfest & Youth Powwow or to register
online for the parade, click here. You may also call (405) 427-5228.

Red Earth Fallfest from 2021. Photo provided by: Red Earth.

Red Earth is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization promoting American Indian arts and cultures, and is funded in part by: Allied Arts, the Chickasaw Nation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Kirkpatrick Family Fund, James H and Madalynne Norick Foundation, and KFOR.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Art made of trash celebration in Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OKC Beautiful is holding a community event to celebrate art made of trash in Scissortail lower park. During the “Trash Bash Monster Mash” event, community programming will be provided by arts nonprofits and environmental organizations. They will also come together to share information regarding environmental issues.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Norman, Oklahoma

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Norman for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Norman. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Society
KOCO

Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Horses from across the country in Oklahoma for show

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show are happening this week at State Fair Park. The event brought in horses from all over the country. "They’re smart. They enjoy working with you," said Ling Fu-Wylie, owner and amateur rider. It is a week-long...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Earth#Localevent#Art#Dance#Linus Parade#Red Earth Fallfest#Nw Walker
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK

Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
97 Rock

Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History

There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Garth Brooks coming to Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to Oklahoma State University. Brooks, alumnus of OSU, will be kicking off a new conversational mentorship series for students called “Industry Insights.”. Students can attend the event on Oct. 25 at the McKnight Center for the Performing...
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

KFOR

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy