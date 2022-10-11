Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Mermaid Is Legendary '70s Singer
The Masked Singer Season 8 might have paid tribute to Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber in week four, but the show went under the sea for its second singer of the night. Although the show was postponed in the United States due to the MLB playoffs, it did air in Canada and is streaming on Hulu — and a popular singer wearing an elaborate mermaid costume was unmasked at the end of the night. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
MLB・
Popculture
Willie Spence Cause of Death: How Did the 'American Idol' Star Die?
The American Idol family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Willie Spence, who was the powerhouse runner-up of Season 19, died Tuesday at 23. While an exact cause of death has not been announced, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared on social media that the singer "passed away in a car accident," a detail that was confirmed by local news outlet Douglas Now.
Popculture
Coolio's Oldest Son Breaks Silence on Rapper's Death
Coolio's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke out for the first time since the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper died late last month. Ivey told The U.S. Sun his father's death was a "complete shock," although Coolio had "health complications" before he died. Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died on Sept. 28, which was also Ivey's 33rd birthday.
Popculture
Kevin Hart's Dad Has Died
Kevin Hart is grieving the passing of his father, Henry Witherspoon, who has died at 73. He shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Instagram on Oct. 12 alongside a heartwarming carousel of photos with a touching caption. In Hart's tribute post, he shared several pictures of Witherspoon spending quality time with his family and cherished moments between the father and son. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad," he wrote in the caption. "Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me…. y'all did good man. Thank you for everything…. I'm a better father because of you We will all make you proud…." he continued. He added a second post with his late dad, simply captioning it, "RIP spoon ….." Hart last featured his dad in an Instagram birthday post from 2020, writing, "Happy B Day to the man the myth and the legend....Spoonie G's aka spoon aka my crazy ass father. Truly the toughest man on the planet.... love you Dad ."
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Brendan Fraser Teases Hope for New 'The Mummy' Sequel With Subtle Shade at Tom Cruise
Brendan Fraser is the latest star on the cusp of a career renaissance thanks to his upcoming drama The Whale, but he is looking to get back to the franchise that made him a star. In a new Variety interview, Fraser said he would be interested in playing adventurer Rick O'Connell again in a new Mummy movie if possible. He also explained why he thinks Tom Cruise's 2017 Mummy movie bombed.
Popculture
'Barbarella' Remake Set to Star 'Euphoria' Actress
Sydney Sweeney's big push to make the transition from television to movie star will include a remake of the cult classic Jane Fonda movie Barbarella. The Euphoria star has signed on to star in and executive produce Sony's new movie, which has no writer or director attached. A day after Sweeney confirmed that project, she joined another, Universal Pictures' The Caretaker.
Popculture
Beloved 'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23
American Idol contestant Willie Spence has passed away, fans were shocked to learn on Wednesday. According to an Instagram Story post by Spence's co-star Katharine McPhee, Spence died on Tuesday in a car crash. He was just 23 years old. "I received very tragic news tonight," McPhee wrote. "Sweet [Willie...
Popculture
Ant Anstead Posts Photo of Son Hudson After Accusing Ex Christina Hall of Exploiting Him
Ant Anstead is responding to confused fans after he posted a photo of his 2-year-old son Hudson while accusing ex-wife Christina Hall of exploiting their son's likeness for her social media advertisements amid their ongoing custody battle. The Wheeler Dealers alum took to Instagram Thursday to share a photo of Hudson reuniting with his grandparents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Ryan Seacrest Pays Tribute to Willie Spence Following 'American Idol' Contestant's Death
The death of former American Idol contestant Willie Spence has brought out numerous memorials from mourning fans, and now host Ryan Seacrest has issued his own tribute. Retweeting a post from the official American Idol Twitter account, Seacrest added, "Everybody on and off set loved him. [Willie Spence,] you'll be deeply missed."
Popculture
Netflix Fans Demand Trigger Warning for New Movie
The new Netflix movie starring Mila Kunis has been another success for the streamer, but it's not without its critics. Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll and centers on a woman who endured a series of traumatic events as a teenager, from surviving a school shooting to being gang-raped at 14. Although the movie has an R rating, some viewers were completely unprepared for the level of violence and are demanding a trigger warning be added.
Popculture
Why 'The Conners' Season 5 Will Be the Show's Biggest Season Yet
Most shows are seeing smaller episode totals per season, but ABC is going in the totally opposite direction with its hit sitcoms. On Wednesday, the network confirmed that The Conners will have its biggest season ever with 22 episodes for Season 5. The news comes after ABC increased the episode counts for Abbott Elementary over the summer.
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
PnB Rock's Girlfriend Breaks Silence Over Young Rap Star's Murder
Stephanie Sibounheuang, the girlfriend of rapper PnB Rock, has spoken out for the first time since her boyfriend was shot and killed inside a Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. In a lengthy Instagram post, Sibounheuang credited Rock with saving her life by throwing her under a table during the shooting. In late September, a father, son, and the father's wife were charged with the murder. Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was 30.
Popculture
'The Voice': Blake Shelton's Exit Has Fans in Disbelief
Fans are still in shock following Tuesday's announcement that Blake Shelton will exit The Voice after the upcoming 2023 season. Although judges have come and gone from the hit NBC singing competition series, none of their exits have been quite as shocking as Shelton's. Set to depart after the upcoming season, Shelton has been a mainstay on the series since its premiere back in 2011, the country singer currently having eight wins under his belt and having coached 15 artists whose songs have hit No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart.
Popculture
'Big Brother' Contestant Involved in 'Ghastly Accident,' Co-Star Says
The Big Brother family is rallying their support around one of their own. Rico Swavey, who appeared on Big Brother Naija Season 3, the Nigerian version of the reality show, is in "critical" condition after he was reportedly involved in a "ghastly accident" on Tuesday, Oct. 11. At this time,...
Popculture
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Alum Announces Divorce
Cynthia Bailey has filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wed sportscaster Mike Hill on Oct. 10, 2020 in front of 250 guests in a lavish Georgia ceremony. The former pair met while being matched on a dating segment on The Steve Harvey Show in 2018 and Bailey fell head over heels. Their love story was heavily chronicled on the Bravo reality series, and on social media – which is why fans began to speculate when Bailey stopped posting photos of her and Hill on her page. She also ceased sharing their special hashtag #CHill, and removed "Hill" from her name on her Instagram bio. Part of the reason she left the show after 11 seasons was admittedly to protect their marriage from the reality TV curse. Both released separate statements to PEOPLE Magazine, saying their split is mutual and they remain friends.
Popculture
'The Voice' Reveals Two New Coaches for Season 23
When The Voice returns for a new cycle in the spring, there will be two first-time coaches joining Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan will make their Voice debuts in Season 23, NBC said Tuesday. This season will also serve as Shelton's goodbye cycle as he plans to finally put the show behind him after 12 years.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer' Fans Fuming After Andrew Lloyd Webber Night Gets Delayed
The Masked Singer Season 8 was supposed to continue this week with Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, introducing three new contestants performing songs by the legendary songwriter. Mother Nature had other plans though. Thanks to a rain delay in Atlanta, the Braves and Philadelphia Phillies could not start Game 2 of the National League Division Series on time. The game did not start until 7:30 p.m. ET. Fox said the episode will still air after the final out is recorded.
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco Shows off Baby Bump Amid Announcing Pregnancy With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Baby on the way! Kaley Cuoco has unveiled her burgeoning baby bump after announcing she and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. On Oct. 11, the actress, 36, captioned her Instagram photos of the couple's sex reveal cake with "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,💕" adding, "Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" In the same post, The Flight Attendant star shared a Polaroid mirror selfie showing her bare stomach while Pelphrey, 40, held onto her small bump. The Ozark actor uploaded some of the same heart-warming pictures, including one of the pair kissing and holding "Papa bear" and "Mama bear" mugs. "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀," he wrote on Instagram. "Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."
Popculture
'Big Brother Naija' Star Rico Swavey Dies Following 'Ghastly' Accident
The Big Brother family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Nigerian celebrity and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Rico Swavey, real name Patrick Fakoya, has died. Swavey passed away this week after being involved in an accident, the details of which remain unclear. His passing was confirmed via his official Twitter account, which tweeted a tribute post to the reality TV star Thursday alongside a message reading, "we lost him.... We lost our boy."
Comments / 0