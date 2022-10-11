ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

4X Bank Robber In Custody For $50K Heist In Hudson County: Police

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Bank of America, 48 2nd St., Hoboken. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Everton Gunter is a name known to police in Hoboken.

The 31-year-old man was arrested three times in a seven-week span last year for robbing three banks, NJ Advance Media reports.

Well, Gunter is back in police custody this week. Can you guess what for?

Police say he robbed the Bank of America on 2nd and Hudson Street around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Gunter made off with $50,000, and fled before officers arrived, Hoboken Police Detective Lt. Jonathan Mecka said.

He was arrested four days later without any of the cash. Gunter’s charges were placed on a warrant and he was transferred to Hudson County Correctional Facility.

