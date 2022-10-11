ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NJ.com

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets new title: Team owner

Tom Brady seems to be always looking for more to do. That was proved when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback came out of retirement in the offseason, and it’s further displayed with his new business venture. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Brady is now part owner...
Saint Petersburg, FL
The Independent

John Travolta brings food and supplies to Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian

John Travolta has travelled to Fort Myers to deliver aid supplies in the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane Ian.Footage shows the actor at an airport while people behind him load goods into a van marked “Scientology Volunteer Minister.”“Hi, I just got to Fort Myers with some food and supplies for those who were affected by the hurricane. And if you do want to help, you just contact volunteerflorida.org,” the Grease star said.At least 102 people died in Florida in the hurricane, with just over half of those in Lee County.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida: Pine Island bridge restored ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian destructionJoe Biden says ‘no one f***s with a Biden’ during exchange with Florida officialBiden says Hurricane Ian ‘ends discussion’ over climate change as DeSantis looks on
FORT MYERS, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
FLORIDA STATE
Warrick Dunn
Tampa Bay Times

After Tampa shooting claims ‘Big Kuntry,’ a family pleads for justice

TAMPA — Niki Carraway has only just started to to get used to life without her husband. In this painful, day-by-day journey, last Wednesday was among the toughest. Oct. 5 marked what should have been a joyous occasion for Carraway and her husband Willie: 20 years married. They’d planned to go out to dinner to celebrate. But by the time their anniversary arrived, Willie Carraway had been gone for nearly six weeks.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets available for adoption

Tickles is a 4-month-old male dog of unknown breed. He is an athletic ball of energy. Once his battery runs down, he’ll snuggle up to you for a snooze. He enjoys belly rubs and licks your face in return. He is up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. For more information, fill out an application at fluffanimalrescue.org.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

USF studying evacuation behavior after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida researchers are looking into why some people may choose to ride out a storm and ignore evacuation orders. A team of researchers will be conducting interviews and surveying anyone affected by Hurricane Ian. The goal is to ensure the team has...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

University of Tampa's bell sculpture to be played for first time

TAMPA, Fla. — One of the University of Tampa's newest gems on its campus will be played for the first time publicly on Saturday. UT's Ars Sonora is the largest and most technologically advanced bell tower of its type in the world, the university says. The musical bell sculpture is 105 feet tall and has 63 bronze balls. The university says 61 are set up to play individual notes corresponding to keys on an electric keyboard.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Talk of changes mean nothing for Tampa Bay Rays…yet

Another year, another disappointing result for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays found themselves in the postseason once again, their fourth consecutive trek to the playoffs. And once again, that journey ended in disappointment as they were unable to capture the first championship in franchise history. They went out with a whimper in the Wild Card round as the Guardians held them to one run over 24 innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

