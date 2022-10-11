ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle Man Known For 'One-Of-A-Kind Sense Of Humor' Dies At Age 34

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Michael Patrick Gainor Photo Credit: Lloyd Maxcy & Sons Beauchamp Chapel

A Westchester County man who died at the age of 34 is being remembered for his kindness and sense of humor.

Michael Patrick Gainor died on Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to his obituary.

Gainor was born and raised in New Rochelle, and he also had ties to Westerly, Rhode Island, his obituary said.

After graduating from New Rochelle HighSchool, he joined Samson Management, where he worked for the rest of his life.

"Michael was known for his genuine good nature and one-of-a-kind sense of humor," his obituary reads.

He is survived by his parents, Michael Gainor and Nina Shawn Gainor; his sister, Tatum; his grandmothers, Bonnie Shawn and Carol Gainor; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

His family asked that in lieu of sending flowers, donations be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital or Friends of New Rochelle Parks.

Visiting hours are set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

A funeral mass is scheduled to be held at Blessed Sacrament Church at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

