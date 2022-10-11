Buckingham Palace Reveals New Details About King Charles’ Scaled-Down Coronation

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be formally crowned on May 6 next year, in a vastly scaled-down ceremony which will see just 2,000 guests invited to attend, a quarter of the number who attended the 1953 coronation of Charles’ mother. However, the palace has pushed back against suggestions that the ceremony will lack pizazz, with a source telling The Daily Beast that although peers will be asked to wear suits and dresses instead of ceremonial robes, and it will be just one hour long, the event will “absolutely still be on a scale and spectacle befitting of sovereignty, history and tradition.” The date is, by coincidence, Meghan and Harry’s son Archie’s birthday. It has not yet been specified which members of the royal family will be invited. Both Charles, the oldest person in British history to be made the monarch, and Camilla will be anointed with holy oil in the ceremony, signifying that they have been chosen for the role by God.

Read it at The Times