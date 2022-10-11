ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court refuses case on rights for the unborn

By Daniel J. Graeber
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- After dismantling federal abortion rights in its previous term, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a case that would consider extending constitutional protections to the unborn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6wv9_0iUhYtkP00
Justices of the US Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a case concerning the rights of the unborn. Photo by Eric Lee/UPI

The Supreme Court declined to hear the case on Tuesday without comment, CNN and CBS News reported.

In Dobbs vs. Jackson, the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade , the 1970s-era case that offered sweeping access to an abortion. The court this year ruled that abortion rights are not enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, leaving the issue to the states.

The court in the Dobbs decision, however, avoided the question of whether an unborn child is entitled to the same rights that are enjoyed after birth.

The petitioners, pro-life Catholic groups and two pregnant women, wanted to sue to extend constitutional rights to their unborn children, but the state supreme court in Rhode Island ruled in 2019 that they lacked legal grounds to proceed.

The matter was related to the state's Reproductive Privacy Act which became law in Rhode Island in 2019 and extended abortion rights to women as established in Roe.

In their argument, the petitioners said that the state court's decision rested on Roe, which "evaporated" with the Supreme Court's decision on Dobbs.

"This court, at least, should vacate and remand this case back to the Rhode Island courts for reargument and rehearing, with instructions from this court, in light of Dobbs," they wrote.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 32

jamie coryell
2d ago

do you people not understand??? they left the decision on abortion to the states.. they will also leave this ruling to the states for the people to decide. Man you people really don't know how things work do you....

Reply(1)
8
Nehemiah Marcus
2d ago

If constitutional rights are applied to the unborn, I am going to take possession of 1,000 frozen fertilized egg cells and claim them as a child tax credit on my taxes. I will be so rich without the headaches of live birth children.

Reply
4
The Bloodstone Queen
3d ago

All the Federal Court is gonna say: "That's the States' mess to worry about".......

Reply(3)
12
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling

TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#State Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#The Us Supreme Court#Cnn#Cbs News#The U S Constitution#Catholic#The Supreme Court
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof who challenged his death sentence after racist killing of NINE members of a Black South Carolina congregation during bible study in 2015

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof, 28, previously had an appeal rejected in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, after arguing he had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
TheDailyBeast

Supreme Court Won’t Take Case of Black Death Row Inmate Convicted by All-White Jury

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up the case of an incarcerated Black man set to be put to death in Texas for killing his estranged wife and her two children, rejecting his lawyers’ argument of his jury’s racial bias. The high court turned down Andre Thomas’ bid 6-3, with Justice Sonia Sotomayer suggesting in a dissenting opinion that his murder conviction may have been “tainted.” In 2004, Thomas fatally stabbed his wife, Laura Boren, their 4-year-old son, and his 13-month-old stepdaughter. He said later that he had wanted to “set them free from evil,” according to court records. Soon after, Thomas turned himself in and confessed; while awaiting trial, he gouged out one of his own eyeballs. (Years later, according to NBC News, he gouged out the other and consumed it.) An all-white jury rejected his insanity plea a year later. During the selection process, according to Thomas’ lawyers, three jurors expressed disapproval of interracial marriage, with one saying it was “against God’s will” and another explaining “we should stay within our blood line.”Read it at NBC News
TEXAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
463K+
Followers
66K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy