Dead Body Found Behind Shed Of Virginia Business Under Investigation, Police Say

The body of a man was found behind the shed of a local Woodbridge business, authorities say.

Police responded to the 14100 block of Richmond Highway around 11:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10 to investigate a death after a body was reportedly found in the area, according to Prince William police.

Upon arrival, detectives were unable to locate the body, eventually locating a person who was able to lead them to the remains of Michael Aaron Hobson II, 46.

Police say that there was drug paraphernalia surrounding the area behind the shed that Hobson's body was located at, and that at this time foul play is not suspected.

Hobson's remains will be taken to a medical examiner where an autopsy will be completed to determine the cause of death.