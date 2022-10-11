Watch: Joe Manganiello appears in 'Mythic Quest' Season 3 trailer

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing Mythic Quest Season 3.

Rob McElhenney returns as Ian Grimm in "Mythic Quest" Season 3. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby and Joe Manganiello .

Mythic Quest is created by McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. The series follows the staff of a fictional video game studio that produces a popular MMORPG called Mythic Quest .

Season 3 will see Ian (McElhenney), Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and their newly-formed Grim Pop Studios clash with David (David Hornsby), Jo (Jessie Ennis) and the rest of their former team at Mythic Quest.

"As Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana (Imani Hakim) is forced to play mediator to her bosses' incessant bickering," an official description reads. "Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant -- more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol (Naomi Ekperigin) attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion."

"At Berkeley, Rachel (Ashly Burch) struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad (Danny Pudi) tries to return to society as a reformed man."

Manganiello guest stars as a version of himself that is brought on to portray Ian in a Hollywood production. Lindsey Kraft and Casey Sander will also guest star in the new season.

Mythic Quest Season 3 will have a two-episode premiere Nov. 11 on Apple TV+, with new episodes to follow weekly.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com