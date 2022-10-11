ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Arrest Made In Birthday Trip Killing Of Virginia NAACP Leader Kent Carter

By Annie DeVoe and Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed the Virginia NAACP leader during a birthday trip to Turks and Caicos, authorities said.

Andre De Souza was arrested during a traffic stop on Oct. 6, on accusations he was linked to the Sunday, Oct. 2 ambush that killed Kent Carter, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force said.

Carter, celebrating his 40th birthday, and five others were shot in the random gang-related attack, police tell various news reports.

"Kent was a leader, a friend, a loving father to his 14-year-old daughter, a partner to his girlfriend, a veteran, a phenomenal Realtor and real estate broker," his employer KW Metro Center wrote on a GoFundMe page.

"He was known to be quick-whitted[sic], held you accountable to your goals, was a connector of people, present in every moment, selfless, giving, thoughtful, driven, humble…we could go on forever. If you knew him, you knew that he made an impact everywhere he went."

De Souza was charged with carrying of a firearm and carrying of ammunition.

Ronald Kimbrough
3d ago

He must been very effective in what he was doing for Black people to have The government of Virginia to take him out.. Because you can guarantee the FBI knew this was gonna happen 🤨

margie mccormick
2d ago

If the decedent was so successful, why does his death require a go fund me ?

