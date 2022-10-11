Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Dell slashes $500 off the XPS 15 to compete with Amazon Prime Day
Everyone knows that Prime Day deals are usually packed with discounts on all things technology. Laptops are one of those categories in which we expect to see significant discounts, but it’s not every day we see a deal like this on the Dell XPS 15. Amazon announced its Prime Early Access deals, and not to be left out, Dell got it on the action by offering the XPS 15 at just $1,399, which is the regular price of $1,899. If you’ve been looking for a new laptop, search no more.
Digital Trends
How does Cyberpunk 2077 run in 2022? Benchmarks, DLSS 3, and ray tracing tested
Even two years after release, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most demanding games you can play. Developer CD Projekt Red is constantly updating it with new features and graphics settings as well, including settings like DLSS 3. We plugged back into Night City to see how well the game runs in 2022.
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
I Spent $10K on DSLR Camera Gear. You Can Just Buy a Pixel 7 Pro
When I heard Google boast about the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone's "pro-level zoom" and assert that the phone's photography features can challenge traditional cameras, my ears pricked up. I'm one of those serious photographers who hauls around a bulky camera and a bunch of lenses, but I love smartphone photography too, so I decided to test those claims.
NFL・
insideevs.com
Lucid UX 2.0 Major Update Brings Many New Features And Tweaks
Lucid is preparing to do its most significant over-the-air software update rollout to date, which should bring several quite important improvements to the user experience. The manufacturer calls this new version of its software Lucid UX 2.0 and says it brings changes to the screen graphics, how the screens and headlights work and it also adds semi-autonomous driving features.
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNET
Why Is Your Android So Slow? 7 Tweaks to Give Your Phone a Boost
Unless you have a supported Google Pixel phone, like the Pixel 7, you may not yet have access to the latest Android 13 update. But even you can't upgrade right now, you can still look to improve your Android's performance with the existing software you have. No matter if you've...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Twitter Mention Controls Could Be Coming Soon, Report Says
First Twitter rolled out an edit button to US subscribers, next you could control who can and can't mention you in their tweets. App researcher and engineer Jane Manchun Wong found a version of the feature that lets you control who can and can't mention you in their tweets. "Twitter...
Four tech updates to enhance hybrid lifestyles in 2023
What does it mean to embrace a hybrid lifestyle that achieves maximum freedom, while also considering sustainability? We explore four upcoming tech releases that can help power a smarter and more flexible future.
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: Navigating Remote Work Environments
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. In this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, author Rishad Tobaccowala joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss navigating remote work environments. Rishad opens by explaining the value of working from home and how the Covid-19 pandemic forced companies to utilize technologies they had at their disposal to make remote work fully functional. He explains how many companies are quick to come back to the office and return to life pre-pandemic.
CNET
iPhone VPN Security Issues Persist in iOS 16, Researchers Claim
Two years ago, Proton VPN disclosed a vulnerability in Apple's iOS that allows a user's VPN traffic to leak outside of the VPN tunnel, unencrypted. The vulnerability was initially said to affect iOS version 13.3.1. Mullvad VPN also warned of the issue in 2020. And this year, researcher Michael Horowitz said the vulnerability exists in iOS version 15.6.1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
How Much Would You Pay for This Sealed, Original Apple iPhone?
Yes, Apple just released the iPhone 14 line, but what would you pay to own a piece of Apple history? LCG Auctions has a sealed, original 8GB iPhone for sale, and the auction house expects the iPhone to fetch at least $30,000. "One of the most important and ubiquitous inventions...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Layoffs and H1-B visas, SaaS growth levers, blockchain startup tips
A slump in the public markets has dragged the entire sector down, but customer acquisition isn’t getting any cheaper. In the meantime, runways are shrinking like a wool sweater in an electric dryer, and teams that hope to fundraise better have some good news to show potential investors. So,...
TechCrunch
Some new venture firms are going really, really (really) niche
Another big trend? Venture firms that are more aggressively investing in publicly traded companies, given that many have seen their share prices hammered in the downturn. (We began seeing this trend back in January and the WSJ notes that it is only picking up steam.) Now here’s a new baby...
CNET
Get the Roku Express 4K Plus, Our Favorite Streamer, for $25
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing, and one of our favorite streaming devices is seeing a massive discount. The Roku Express 4K Plus, CNET's current pick as the best overall streaming device, is currently within $1 of its all-time Amazon low price. While it's regularly priced at $40, the Express 4K Plus is now at $25. This is the lowest it's been since Black Friday of last year when it was down to $24.
NeuroLogica Receives CE Marking for all Elite Mobile Computed Tomography Systems
NeuroLogica Corp., a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., announced today that its state-of-the-art Elite Mobile Computed Tomography (CT) systems have received the European Union (EU) CE marking via compliance with the new EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR 2017/745). The assessment and certification completed by the EU’s Notified Body includes the approval of the OmniTom Elite, BodyTom Elite and CereTom Elite mobile CT systems.
SpaceNews.com
OneWeb unveils Innovation Challenge competition
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – OneWeb is inviting individuals, companies and academic organizations to propose applications for the London-based company’s low-Earth orbit satellite constellation. Through the Connectivity and Beyond Innovation Challenge, backed by the European Space Agency, OneWeb is looking “for innovative thinkers to collaborate with the company to...
Asana Launches Enterprise-Grade Goals to Help Executives Maximize Resources, Drive Revenue
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, announced a new suite of features and product integrations that automatically give enterprise leaders a holistic view of progress against strategic initiatives in order to quickly inform resource allocations and planning. The offerings help organizations rapidly shift priorities as business needs change with new goals reporting, decrease duplicate cross-functional work and wasted costs with a deeply integrated tech stack, and scale global security with enterprise security features. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005368/en/ With Enterprise-Grade Goals, enterprises have access to advanced reporting and dashboards for goals, built on the proprietary Asana Work Graph®. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Boosting eco-friendly battery performance using catalysts with unconventional phase nanostructures
The metal-carbon dioxide battery is a promising and environmentally friendly technology, but its energy efficiency is limited. Recently, a research team co-led by chemists from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) discovered an innovative way to overcome this problem by introducing an unconventional phase nanomaterial as a catalyst, boosting battery energy efficiency up to 83.8%. The study reveals a novel design of catalysts for the new generation of meta-gas batteries that can contribute to carbon neutral goals.
Comments / 0