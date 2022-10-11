Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
This GTA Classic Is Available on PS Plus in October
PlayStation Plus continues adding to its large catalog of games with both old and new titles. On Oct. 18, one of the best GTA games makes its way to the PlayStation subscription service. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2002 classic first...
CNET
Pokemon Go Brings Back Hoopa Unbound for a New Type of Raid
Pokemon Go has introduced a new, more challenging type of raid battle called Elite Raids. Unlike other types of raids, Elite Raid eggs will appear at gyms 24 hours before the raid begins. Since these raids can only be joined in-person, you'll need to use that advance notice to coordinate with other players and physically meet up at the gym in question to participate.
CNET
I Spent $10K on DSLR Camera Gear. You Can Just Buy a Pixel 7 Pro
When I heard Google boast about the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone's "pro-level zoom" and assert that the phone's photography features can challenge traditional cameras, my ears pricked up. I'm one of those serious photographers who hauls around a bulky camera and a bunch of lenses, but I love smartphone photography too, so I decided to test those claims.
NFL・
CNET
Pokemon Sword and Shield Players Can Get Three Free Mythical Pokemon Soon
Pokemon fans will soon have a chance to add three rare mythical Pokemon to their collections in the Pokemon Sword and Shield games on Nintendo Switch. From Oct. 16 to Oct. 29, GameStop stores across the US will be giving away free download codes for Genesect and Volcanion. After that promotion ends, Target will be giving away free codes for Marshadow from Oct. 30 to Nov. 12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Get the Roku Express 4K Plus, Our Favorite Streamer, for $25
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing, and one of our favorite streaming devices is seeing a massive discount. The Roku Express 4K Plus, CNET's current pick as the best overall streaming device, is currently within $1 of its all-time Amazon low price. While it's regularly priced at $40, the Express 4K Plus is now at $25. This is the lowest it's been since Black Friday of last year when it was down to $24.
CNET
Best Prime Day Deals Under $50: Fashion, Tech, Home and More
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Today is the last day of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale -- aka October Prime Day -- but the sale doesn't end until midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), so you still have plenty of time to grab something you want. There really is something for everyone across categories including tech, beauty, kitchen and fashion. We're always looking for the best deals online, especially if they're budget-friendly. We've already highlighted a selection of favorites under $25 and even under $10, and now we're raising the budget a bit and looking at affordable products under $50.
Comments / 0