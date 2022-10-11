Read full article on original website
Autumn COVID variants look shockingly similar and powerful for these 2 reasons
Omicron variants are becoming increasingly similar. It could make them easier to fight—or harder to control.
Phys.org
Traditional computers can solve some quantum problems
There has been a lot of buzz about quantum computers and for good reason. The futuristic computers are designed to mimic what happens in nature at microscopic scales, which means they have the power to better understand the quantum realm and speed up the discovery of new materials, including pharmaceuticals, environmentally friendly chemicals, and more. However, experts say viable quantum computers are still a decade away or more. What are researchers to do in the meantime?
This engineering sandbox is already so complex you can build games inside its demo
Plasma won't be out in full next year, but its demo already lets you build wild stuff and import other players' creations.
Brain cells in a lab dish learn to play Pong — and offer a window onto intelligence
A dish of living brain cells has learned to play the 1970s arcade game Pong. About 800,000 cells linked to a computer gradually learned to sense the position of the game's electronic ball and control a virtual paddle, a team reports in the journal Neuron. The novel achievement is part...
techeblog.com
Human Brain Cells Teach Themselves How to Play Pong in Petri Dish, Called DishBrain
Human brain cells are required to play Atari’s Pong, but definitely not in this way. A team of scientists from Melbourne demonstrated that 800,000 brain cells living in a petri dish can teach themselves how to perform goal-directed tasks, such as playing a game. Rather than simply use AI...
Ars Technica
Researchers make cyborg cockroaches that carry their own power packs
Have you ever thought you’d be seeing a cyborg cockroach that runs on solar power and carries a backpack that looks like an electric circuit? A team of researchers at Japan’s RIKEN research institute has turned a regular Madagascar hissing cockroach into a real cyborg insect by connecting a lithium battery, a solar cell, multiple wires, and a tiny electronic circuit. The cyborg can be controlled using Bluetooth signals, and the researchers suggest that, in the future, such robo-bugs could be employed for search-and-rescue missions.
3DPrint.com
Farsoon Introduces Three New Large-Format Metal 3D Printers
Farsoon, the leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in China’s metal additive manufacturing (AM) market, announced that it will introduce three new laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) platforms to the U.S. and European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) markets. Following on the success of its large-volume FS621M system that it released two years ago, Farsoon has developed three new versions: the FS621M Pro-4 and Pro-6, and the FS621M-U-4.
Human brain grown in lab learns to play video game in just five minutes
A human brain grown in a lab has learned to play the classic video game Pong in just five minutes.The organ, called DishBrain, contains 800,000 neurons all living and operating in tandem.Compared to AI (artificial intelligence) - which takes 90 minutes to pick up the computer challenge - it’s far more like a real brain.The experiments taking place at biotech start-up Cortical Labs in Memphis, Tennessee, shed fresh light on how grey and white matter works, offering hope of developing new treatments for Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits scene of petrol station explosion in Co DonegalONS economic growth figures ‘can’t be entirely relied on’, Jacob Rees-Mogg saysThe Tory Party Conference and the state of politics today
Phys.org
Revealing the mysteries of the universe under the skin of an atomic nucleus
Massive neutron stars colliding in space are thought to be able to create precious metals such as gold and platinum. The properties of these stars are still an enigma, but the answer may lie beneath the skin of one of the smallest building blocks on Earth—an atomic nucleus of lead. Getting the nucleus of the atom to reveal the secrets of the strong force that governs the interior of neutron stars has proven difficult. Now a new computer model from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, can provide answers.
CNET
Twitter Mention Controls Could Be Coming Soon, Report Says
First Twitter rolled out an edit button to US subscribers, next you could control who can and can't mention you in their tweets. App researcher and engineer Jane Manchun Wong found a version of the feature that lets you control who can and can't mention you in their tweets. "Twitter...
CNET
Why Is Your Android So Slow? 7 Tweaks to Give Your Phone a Boost
Unless you have a supported Google Pixel phone, like the Pixel 7, you may not yet have access to the latest Android 13 update. But even you can't upgrade right now, you can still look to improve your Android's performance with the existing software you have. No matter if you've...
A new ceramic material that can form tiny, intricate shapes could transform smartphones
Engineers at Northeastern University have created a novel type of ceramic that can be shaped into tiny, intricate shapes, opening up a wide range of new uses in electronics. The innovative materials, known as thermoformable ceramics, were created by "accident" in a lab but had potential applications, including more effective and long-lasting heat sinks.
CNET
I Spent $10K on DSLR Camera Gear. You Can Just Buy a Pixel 7 Pro
When I heard Google boast about the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone's "pro-level zoom" and assert that the phone's photography features can challenge traditional cameras, my ears pricked up. I'm one of those serious photographers who hauls around a bulky camera and a bunch of lenses, but I love smartphone photography too, so I decided to test those claims.
CNET
Twitter Reassessing Policy on Lifetime Bans, Report Says
Twitter may be reevaluating its policies on permanent bans, according to a report from the Financial Times on Wednesday. Lifetime bans are typically imposed on users who violate Twitter's rules on safety, violence or privacy. Tech mogul Elon Musk, embroiled in a seesawing bid to acquire Twitter, has criticized the social media platform of being too restrictive when it comes to moderating speech.
Minibrains grown from human and mouse neurons learn to play Pong
Researchers taught a synthetic neuron network to play a version of the retro arcade game "Pong" by integrating the brain cells into an electrode array controlled by a computer program.
Utah Bionic Leg: The most advanced AI-powered prosthetics ‘ever created’
The users can effectively manipulate the prosthetics exactly like they would with an intact limb.
CNET
Netflix With Ads: Prices, Plans and Everything Else to Know
Netflix's cheaper, ad-supported tier is coming, launching in the US on Nov. 3 (but not before some other countries get it). The world's biggest subscription video service, Netflix grew into a behemoth partly thanks to its strategy of making shows and movies available in ad-free binges. Back when commercial-packed traditional TV dominated, Netflix pitched itself as the alternative that wouldn't break the flow of your programming with advertising, nor would it make you wait week to week to watch your next episode. Building itself into a giant by playing the contrarian, Netflix spent years dismissing the notion of advertising on its service.
CNET
Epic Games Accuses Google of Destroying Evidence as Lawsuit Continues
Fortnite publisher Epic Games has accused Google of deleting employee chats that it alleges would have served as evidence in the continuing lawsuit between the companies. In a new filing reported earlier Friday by Luther Lowe, Yelp's senior vice president of public policy, Epic Games alleges that Google employees used Google Chat to communicate and intentionally let those conversations be wiped after 24 hours, which is the default setting.
CNET
You'll Have to Pry the Thumbs-Up Emoji From My Cold, Dead, Ancient Hands
The thumbs-up emoji has long been one of my to-go responses. It's simple. It's versatile. It's friendly. Or so I thought until a Daily Mail headline jolted me out of my emoji-happy stupor this week. "Why NOBODY should be using the 'thumbs up' emoji in 2022," the title blares. Cut...
CNET
The Best Halloween Costumes for 2022
Now that the smell of pumpkin spice is finally gracing the air and the pumpkin patches are opening up, it's about time to start planning your Halloween costume. Unless you've been planning your costume for months already, thinking of a Halloween costume can be stressful. Do you go funny or sexy? Elaborate or simple? Classic or current?
