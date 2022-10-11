Netflix's cheaper, ad-supported tier is coming, launching in the US on Nov. 3 (but not before some other countries get it). The world's biggest subscription video service, Netflix grew into a behemoth partly thanks to its strategy of making shows and movies available in ad-free binges. Back when commercial-packed traditional TV dominated, Netflix pitched itself as the alternative that wouldn't break the flow of your programming with advertising, nor would it make you wait week to week to watch your next episode. Building itself into a giant by playing the contrarian, Netflix spent years dismissing the notion of advertising on its service.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 HOURS AGO