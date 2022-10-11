ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Traditional computers can solve some quantum problems

There has been a lot of buzz about quantum computers and for good reason. The futuristic computers are designed to mimic what happens in nature at microscopic scales, which means they have the power to better understand the quantum realm and speed up the discovery of new materials, including pharmaceuticals, environmentally friendly chemicals, and more. However, experts say viable quantum computers are still a decade away or more. What are researchers to do in the meantime?
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Ars Technica

Researchers make cyborg cockroaches that carry their own power packs

Have you ever thought you’d be seeing a cyborg cockroach that runs on solar power and carries a backpack that looks like an electric circuit? A team of researchers at Japan’s RIKEN research institute has turned a regular Madagascar hissing cockroach into a real cyborg insect by connecting a lithium battery, a solar cell, multiple wires, and a tiny electronic circuit. The cyborg can be controlled using Bluetooth signals, and the researchers suggest that, in the future, such robo-bugs could be employed for search-and-rescue missions.
SCIENCE
3DPrint.com

Farsoon Introduces Three New Large-Format Metal 3D Printers

Farsoon, the leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in China’s metal additive manufacturing (AM) market, announced that it will introduce three new laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) platforms to the U.S. and European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) markets. Following on the success of its large-volume FS621M system that it released two years ago, Farsoon has developed three new versions: the FS621M Pro-4 and Pro-6, and the FS621M-U-4.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Human brain grown in lab learns to play video game in just five minutes

A human brain grown in a lab has learned to play the classic video game Pong in just five minutes.The organ, called DishBrain, contains 800,000 neurons all living and operating in tandem.Compared to AI (artificial intelligence) - which takes 90 minutes to pick up the computer challenge - it’s far more like a real brain.The experiments taking place at biotech start-up Cortical Labs in Memphis, Tennessee, shed fresh light on how grey and white matter works, offering hope of developing new treatments for Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits scene of petrol station explosion in Co DonegalONS economic growth figures ‘can’t be entirely relied on’, Jacob Rees-Mogg saysThe Tory Party Conference and the state of politics today
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Codec#3d Scanning#Playstation Vr#Metaverse#Web3 Technology#The Doors Of Meta#Reality Labs
Phys.org

Revealing the mysteries of the universe under the skin of an atomic nucleus

Massive neutron stars colliding in space are thought to be able to create precious metals such as gold and platinum. The properties of these stars are still an enigma, but the answer may lie beneath the skin of one of the smallest building blocks on Earth—an atomic nucleus of lead. Getting the nucleus of the atom to reveal the secrets of the strong force that governs the interior of neutron stars has proven difficult. Now a new computer model from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, can provide answers.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Twitter Mention Controls Could Be Coming Soon, Report Says

First Twitter rolled out an edit button to US subscribers, next you could control who can and can't mention you in their tweets. App researcher and engineer Jane Manchun Wong found a version of the feature that lets you control who can and can't mention you in their tweets. "Twitter...
INTERNET
CNET

Why Is Your Android So Slow? 7 Tweaks to Give Your Phone a Boost

Unless you have a supported Google Pixel phone, like the Pixel 7, you may not yet have access to the latest Android 13 update. But even you can't upgrade right now, you can still look to improve your Android's performance with the existing software you have. No matter if you've...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
CNET

I Spent $10K on DSLR Camera Gear. You Can Just Buy a Pixel 7 Pro

When I heard Google boast about the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone's "pro-level zoom" and assert that the phone's photography features can challenge traditional cameras, my ears pricked up. I'm one of those serious photographers who hauls around a bulky camera and a bunch of lenses, but I love smartphone photography too, so I decided to test those claims.
NFL
CNET

Twitter Reassessing Policy on Lifetime Bans, Report Says

Twitter may be reevaluating its policies on permanent bans, according to a report from the Financial Times on Wednesday. Lifetime bans are typically imposed on users who violate Twitter's rules on safety, violence or privacy. Tech mogul Elon Musk, embroiled in a seesawing bid to acquire Twitter, has criticized the social media platform of being too restrictive when it comes to moderating speech.
INTERNET
CNET

Netflix With Ads: Prices, Plans and Everything Else to Know

Netflix's cheaper, ad-supported tier is coming, launching in the US on Nov. 3 (but not before some other countries get it). The world's biggest subscription video service, Netflix grew into a behemoth partly thanks to its strategy of making shows and movies available in ad-free binges. Back when commercial-packed traditional TV dominated, Netflix pitched itself as the alternative that wouldn't break the flow of your programming with advertising, nor would it make you wait week to week to watch your next episode. Building itself into a giant by playing the contrarian, Netflix spent years dismissing the notion of advertising on its service.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Epic Games Accuses Google of Destroying Evidence as Lawsuit Continues

Fortnite publisher Epic Games has accused Google of deleting employee chats that it alleges would have served as evidence in the continuing lawsuit between the companies. In a new filing reported earlier Friday by Luther Lowe, Yelp's senior vice president of public policy, Epic Games alleges that Google employees used Google Chat to communicate and intentionally let those conversations be wiped after 24 hours, which is the default setting.
BUSINESS
CNET

The Best Halloween Costumes for 2022

Now that the smell of pumpkin spice is finally gracing the air and the pumpkin patches are opening up, it's about time to start planning your Halloween costume. Unless you've been planning your costume for months already, thinking of a Halloween costume can be stressful. Do you go funny or sexy? Elaborate or simple? Classic or current?
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy