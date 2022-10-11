ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Early Access Sale Roku deals start at $20 in 2022

By Maren Estrada
 3 days ago
Take one look at our roundup of the best Fall Prime Day deals and you’ll see how impressive Amazon’s October sale is. You can save on anything and anything you can think of… as long as you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber. And of course, that includes all the most popular streaming devices on the market. Believe it or not, Roku deals start at just $19.99 during the Prime Early Access Sale in 2022!

Featured deals in this article:

Some higher-end Roku devices like the Roku Streambar and Roku Streambar Pro are on sale right now with slight discounts. But the big news is the sale on Roku’s more popular devices.

The star of the show is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is down to $29.99 instead of $50. The entry-level Roku Express is on sale for $19.99, which is a $10 discount. Also, you can get the Roku Express 4K+ for $24.99 instead of $40.

Here, we’ll show you all the best Roku deals available during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022.

Prime Early Access Sale Roku deals available now

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale discount slashes the popular Roku Express to just $19.99. That’s the lowest price of the season and it’s a sensational value.

This deal is also within $2 the Roku Express’s lowest price of all time.

This entry-level streaming media player features a more traditional design, so it’s a box and not a dongle. That said, it’s definitely small enough to be tucked away anywhere. It also supports Full HD content, so $19.99 is an amazing price for this model.

But for just $24.99, you can upgrade to the newer Roku Express 4K+. That way, you’ll get 4K and HDR support for the same low price.

We strongly recommend upgrading to the 4K+ model if you’re going to get a box-style media player. Trust us, it’s more than worth the extra $5.

Of course, many of our readers prefer a different type of streamer. Lucky for you, there’s another Roku deal for Prime Early Access Sale 2022.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale right now for just $29.99, matching the lowest price ever. Beyond 4K, HDR, and a Roku Voice Remote, the new Streaming Stick 4K also supports Dolby Vision and a few more great features.

This model retails for $50, but it’s only $29.99 if you buy one from Amazon on October 11 or October 12.

Roku Express

  • Roku Express HD makes streaming easy and affordable
  • Get access to live and premium TV that streams over the internet
  • Perfect for any TV in your kitchen, guest bedroom, or to give as a gift
  • Simple setup lets you plug the Roku Express HD into your TV, connect to the internet, and start streaming

Roku Express 4K+

  • The new Roku Express 4K Plus is Roku’s most affordable streaming media player ever to support 4K and HDR
  • Long-range wireless lets you stream anywhere in your home
  • Supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and many more
  • Use one remote to control your Roku and your TV thanks the new Roku Voice Remote

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

  • This popular model lets you stream in HD or 4K
  • Plus, it supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ with sharp resolution and stunning color
  • Tuck it away behind your TV for a clean look
  • Enjoy endless streaming entertainment with support for all the most popular streaming apps

More Prime Early Access Sale 2022 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Early Access Sale 2022. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year:

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Media#Roku Devices#Electronics Deals#Roku Express
