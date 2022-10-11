Read full article on original website
Molitor’s Haunted Acres Celebrating 24 Years
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Molitor’s Haunted Acres is celebrating its 25th year in Sauk Rapids. The annual scare-fest is open Fridays and Saturdays through October, plus special Wednesday and Thursday nights on October 19th, 20th and 27th. Owner Tammy Molitor says her regular guests are the reason the...
The Weekender: Tonic Sol Fa, Boo at the Zoo and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your weekend entertainment guide awaiting for you around central Minnesota. Enjoy some free live music at the Veranda Lounge, catch the Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, spend some time outdoors with the Fall Fling at Quarry Park and enjoy the musical talents of Tonic Sol-Fa in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
Stearns County Hosting Family Fall Fling in Waite Park Saturday
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesotans can enjoy some outdoor activities and check out the fall colors at an event in a local park this weekend. The Stearns County Parks Department is hosting the Family Fall Fling at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event will have a variety of activities including fishing, disk golf, hiking, rock climbing, and crafts.
The Palmer House in Sauk Centre is Offering Paranormal Tours in October
One of Minnesota's most haunted locations is offering paranormal tours on weekends in October. The Palmer House Hotel is located right on Main Street in Sauk Centre and has a rich history. Being built on the location of the previously burnt-down Sauk Centre House, the town’s first hotel, the Palmer House has been operational in the area since 1901:
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Top 5 Twin Cities Spots to Buy Adult Halloween Treats
These aren't the pumpkin-pail chocolates of yesteryear The post Top 5 Twin Cities Spots to Buy Adult Halloween Treats appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Any Other Minnesotans Hitting The “Fall Wall?” Here Are Some Tips.
Man, Tuesday sure was nice wasn't it? It got up to 80 degrees in Sartell, families were out and about walking around and playing outside. It was great. Now we are facing the bleak reality that fall is upon us. Temperatures will soon struggle to reach 40 degrees, then 30 degrees then... well, you get the idea. I don't know about you but I had a hard time just getting out of bed this morning!
Sauk Rapids Fire Department Hosting Open House
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids Fire Department is hosting its annual open house during Fire Prevention Week. Kids can get a free pumpkin, treats, and educational materials. The Fire Department will also demonstrate an extraction and all of the Fire Trucks will be on display. The event...
Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
Coborn’s and Cash Wise Now Offering Annual Flu Shots
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Autumn is in full swing, and annual vaccinations are being offered in central Minnesota ahead of the upcoming flu season. All Coborn’s and Cash Wise Pharmacy locations are now offering flu shots to those ages five and up. The shots will be available all season long. Appointments are recommended, but not required.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
Highway 23 Project Between Foley and Milaca On Schedule
FOLEY -- It will be another month before Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca reopens. The 13 1/2 mile project is forcing drivers to detour around the work zone. Crews are repaving 12 1/2 miles of roadway from east of 13th Avenue in Foley to the Rum River Bridge in Milaca.
Queen of Norway to Visit Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Queen of Norway is coming to Minnesota for a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja will visit the state Thursday through Sunday to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the U.S. The Queen's program includes a visit to St. Olaf College in Northfield...
No Place To Clean Out Your Car According To Minneapolis Police
I'm really starting to believe that people are getting crazier every day. Yeah, I know, I'm a slow learner. I have no idea what this lady was thinking at the time or if she was, indeed, thinking at all. We all get to that point where we decide that maybe...
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
annandaleadvocate.com
It may look look like a little hummer, but it’s not
Early fall brings an amazing insect to our flower gardens across the United States. It is the White-lined Sphinx Moth (Hyles lineata) also called the Hawk Moth or Hummingbird Moth. No matter what name you use, this is a large nectar feeding moth that looks and acts just like a hummingbird.
Sartell Officials Accepting RFQ’s for Pine Ridge Golf Course
SARTELL (WJON News) - The City of Sartell is looking for someone to take ownership of the Pine Ridge Golf Course. During Monday night's city council meeting, the council approved to accept Request for Qualifications and Letters of Interest for the property. The city bought the property back in 2008...
Gallery: Wild player Matt Dumba lists his $1.2M condo at Hotel Ivy
A luxury condominium owned by Minnesota Wild player Matt Dumba is on the market in downtown Minneapolis for $1.2 million. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom Ivy Residences condo is within Hotel Ivy. Reide Housley with Realty Group LLC has the listing at 201 S 11th St. Unit 2320. "Matt loved living at...
Bikes Stolen in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting a couple of stolen bikes. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says both bikes were outside of businesses. One of them was taken on the 100 block of Waite Avenue South. The bike owner indicated that they locked the bike up with a cable and after a half hour noticed it was missing. Mages says the owner didn't know the brand or serial number of the bike. She says the owner indicated there was a blue milk crate on the back of the bike.
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
