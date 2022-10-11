ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Molitor’s Haunted Acres Celebrating 24 Years

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Molitor’s Haunted Acres is celebrating its 25th year in Sauk Rapids. The annual scare-fest is open Fridays and Saturdays through October, plus special Wednesday and Thursday nights on October 19th, 20th and 27th. Owner Tammy Molitor says her regular guests are the reason the...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Weekender: Tonic Sol Fa, Boo at the Zoo and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your weekend entertainment guide awaiting for you around central Minnesota. Enjoy some free live music at the Veranda Lounge, catch the Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, spend some time outdoors with the Fall Fling at Quarry Park and enjoy the musical talents of Tonic Sol-Fa in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Stearns County Hosting Family Fall Fling in Waite Park Saturday

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesotans can enjoy some outdoor activities and check out the fall colors at an event in a local park this weekend. The Stearns County Parks Department is hosting the Family Fall Fling at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event will have a variety of activities including fishing, disk golf, hiking, rock climbing, and crafts.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Any Other Minnesotans Hitting The “Fall Wall?” Here Are Some Tips.

Man, Tuesday sure was nice wasn't it? It got up to 80 degrees in Sartell, families were out and about walking around and playing outside. It was great. Now we are facing the bleak reality that fall is upon us. Temperatures will soon struggle to reach 40 degrees, then 30 degrees then... well, you get the idea. I don't know about you but I had a hard time just getting out of bed this morning!
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Sauk Rapids Fire Department Hosting Open House

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids Fire Department is hosting its annual open house during Fire Prevention Week. Kids can get a free pumpkin, treats, and educational materials. The Fire Department will also demonstrate an extraction and all of the Fire Trucks will be on display. The event...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
BIG LAKE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Coborn’s and Cash Wise Now Offering Annual Flu Shots

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Autumn is in full swing, and annual vaccinations are being offered in central Minnesota ahead of the upcoming flu season. All Coborn’s and Cash Wise Pharmacy locations are now offering flu shots to those ages five and up. The shots will be available all season long. Appointments are recommended, but not required.
WAITE PARK, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Queen of Norway to Visit Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Queen of Norway is coming to Minnesota for a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja will visit the state Thursday through Sunday to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the U.S. The Queen's program includes a visit to St. Olaf College in Northfield...
MINNESOTA STATE
annandaleadvocate.com

It may look look like a little hummer, but it’s not

Early fall brings an amazing insect to our flower gardens across the United States. It is the White-lined Sphinx Moth (Hyles lineata) also called the Hawk Moth or Hummingbird Moth. No matter what name you use, this is a large nectar feeding moth that looks and acts just like a hummingbird.
ANNANDALE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Bikes Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting a couple of stolen bikes. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says both bikes were outside of businesses. One of them was taken on the 100 block of Waite Avenue South. The bike owner indicated that they locked the bike up with a cable and after a half hour noticed it was missing. Mages says the owner didn't know the brand or serial number of the bike. She says the owner indicated there was a blue milk crate on the back of the bike.
WAITE PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'

Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
MINNESOTA STATE
