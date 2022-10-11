Read full article on original website
Related
Refinery29
The Best Dog Collars For Every Pup Personality
Collars aren’t just an essential item for any dog parent for identification purposes. Like harnesses, bandannas, and well-intentioned Halloween costumes, they’re a great way to express your (er, your dog’s) style. A few things are absolutely essential when it comes to finding the perfect collar for Fido: Touch points for attaching a leash are a must, and a comfortable fit (not too loose, but not too tight) are non-negotiables — but then comes the fun part. Whether function and durability is the name of the game or nothing other than fine Italian leather will suffice, we’ve rounded up the best dog collars for every budget and occasion. From Maxbone’s chic take on logo mania to Wild One’s fan-favorite collars, peep our eight chic choices below.
natureworldnews.com
Experts Claim There Are Benefits in Training Pet Cats
The epidemic increased the number of first-time animal lovers and those raising puppies and kittens. Although relatively unskilled proprietors anticipate a new dog to require considerable coaching, most folks do not believe the equivalent holds true for cats. Training of Cats?. Cats, the same as dogs, require assistance in adjusting...
parentherald.com
Should You Seek Veterinary Treatment for Your Family Pet if You Suspect Kennel Cough?
As a parent, one of the things you may have done for your children is to get them a pet dog. This is a great way to teach your kids about compassion and responsibility, and your pet will bring joy to your kids' lives as well as to yours. However, you naturally want to ensure that your dog remains healthy, as health issues will reduce your dog's quality of life and can cause a lot of upset for you and your kids.
TMZ.com
Protect Your Pet and Pocketbook With Pet Insurance
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Most pet owners would do absolutely anything for their furry companions. However, veterinary care is ridiculously expensive … and unexpected accidents, illnesses, or other emergencies can cost thousands of dollars. If you don’t want to choose between saving your pet’s life and paying your rent, you’d better check out Odie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Pup Deserves To Be Comfy, Too — Here Are the Best Dog Beds for Very Good Boys and Girls
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing dog owners love, it’s the chance to spoil their beloved pets. Some of the easiest and most popular ways to treat dogs is to give them tastier meal times with the best dry dog food or by raising their level of comfort during the night with one of the best dog beds. To help you out with spoiling your pooch, we’re going to take a look at why a good bed is beneficial for your dog along with some of the best bed options available online.
Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You
As autumn starts to settle in, the colder temperatures may tempt you to let your furry friends cuddle in bed with you. But experts are letting dog parents know that there’s more than one good reason you shouldn’t let your dog sleep with you. Firstly, it’s important to note that there are plenty of good […] The post Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You appeared first on DogTime.
Best Dog Breeds to Have as Pets
According to experts, some dog breeds are better than others to have as pets and as your best friend. A Labrador Golden Retriever.Image by Manuela Hoppe from Pixabay. Science has shown that certain dog breeds make the best pets. Suppose you're looking for a furry friend to add to your family. In that case, these are the ten dog breeds you definitely should consider, according to experts.
topdogtips.com
Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs
Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?
***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
msn.com
Veterinarian Reveals the Five Dog Breeds He'd Never Choose
Adorable dachshunds. Funny-faced pugs. Sweet Cavalier King Charles spaniels. These breeds may be beloved by their humans, but all of them made a list of the top five dog types one veterinarian says he'd never pick. Ben Simpson-Vernon, a veterinarian in Chigwell, England, runs the Ben the Vet TikTok account....
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
Best cats for kids: 10 child-friendly felines
From sweet and gentle to energetic and playful, here are the best cats for kids, with feline friends to suit every family. Choosing the right feline friend for your family isn’t always easy, which is where our guide to the best cats for kids can come in handy. While there are lots of wonderful breeds out there, they’re not all suitable for busy homes, so ensuring you’ve selected a kitty whose personality fits your lifestyle is key.
ConsumerAffairs
Veterinarians caution pet owners about OTC flea and tick products
Pet owners understandably go to great lengths to protect the health of their dog or cat and part of that vigilance is preventing fleas and ticks which can carry a disease from infecting their furry friends. While prescription products are generally safer and better tolerated, consumers have a wide range...
pethelpful.com
Grandpa Helps Dog Get a Better Look at the Gerbils at 'PetSmart' in Adorable Video
When we bring in our dogs to the pet store, they're normally only focused on what treats are available and the endless selection of toys. They surprisingly don't even notice all the other animals, but if they did, we'd have to do exactly what this grandpa did for his granddoggo.
petside.com
Border Collie vs Australian Cattle Dog – We Put the Breeds to the Test
PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. With an abundance of intelligence and energy, the border collie and the Australian cattle dog are two phenomenal herding dogs. In the right hands, they can also make wonderful family pets. However, both breeds also need plenty of exercises and mental stimulation to keep them on the right track.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Frito!
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
dailypaws.com
The Benefits of Dog Lick Mats, According to a Dog Trainer and Behaviorist
Ever heard of a dog lick mat? Somewhat similar to a slow feeder, a lick mat is a flat dog treat mat often constructed of rubber or silicone with textured surfaces and grooves. Pet parents can spread the mats with softer goodies like wet dog food, peanut butter, or pumpkin.
DVM 360
Petco Love vaccinates 1 millionth pet
In honor of this milestone, Petco Love re-commits to vaccinate an additional 1 million pets in need for free. Petco Love announced it is celebrating its 1 millionth free pet vaccine distribution for family pets through its Vaccinated and Loved Initative. The 1 millionth vaccination went to Bella, a dog who received the vaccination at a clinic held last month in partnership with El Paso Animal Services in El Paso, Texas.
The 6 best products to protect your furniture from cat scratching
We tested more than a dozen products to protect furniture from cat scratching. Here are the best furniture guards, tape, scratchers, and claw covers.
petbusiness
DOGTV Partners with Purina to Provide Benefits for Dog Parents
DOGTV, a 24/7 channel with canine enrichment programs scientifically developed to provide entertainment and comfort for dogs when left alone or in anxious situations, and Purina are teaming up to provide dog parents in the U.S. with services, products and information to help them be the best pet owners possible.
Comments / 0