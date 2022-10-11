ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Wildfire alert: Kalama Fire update 2022-10-11

Washington Incident News
Washington Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnMpY_0iUhW8Hn00
Morning Briefing

Last updated: Tue, 11 Oct 2022 11:13:43

Incident is 5% contained.

Overview: The Kalama Fire, located southeast of Kalama Horse Camp on the south side of Mount St. Helens, is currently 454 acres in size. The fire was initially located on a cliff face and is now burning on extremely steep ground. Fire behavior has been smoldering and creeping.  The potential for fire growth remains, but containment lines have been completed and are holding.  With the inability to safely mop up the edge due to steep terrain and overhead hazards, containment percentages will remain low.

 

View Kalama Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hxkgm_0iUhW8Hn00
CK Drop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qm5g_0iUhW8Hn00
Kalama Fire MSH
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frZ8y_0iUhW8Hn00
Cowltiz District 5
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10atyQ_0iUhW8Hn00
Kalama Fire Map 09/22/22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PESV_0iUhW8Hn00
Kalama Horse Camp Shelter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWRrf_0iUhW8Hn00
Skidder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faoLd_0iUhW8Hn00
Clearing operations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PgaVS_0iUhW8Hn00
Fire Operations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOdsN_0iUhW8Hn00
Fire operations near the handline/hose lay areas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R56Xd_0iUhW8Hn00
Kalama Fire Public meeting Sept. 12, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juuq5_0iUhW8Hn00
Kalama Fire operations meeting

