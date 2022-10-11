Homelessness is a top concern for San Franciscans, many of whom blame city leadership, drug addiction and a lack of appropriate services for the seemingly intractable problem. Asked who or what is to blame for the city’s homelessness crisis, 57% of respondents pointed to a lack of mental illness care and services, while 53% cited a lack of a clear solution to the problem. Fifty-two percent blamed long standing poor management by City Hall, while half of respondents blamed poor management by the mayor, supervisors and homelessness agencies.

