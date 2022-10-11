ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalw.org

New rental information exposes unfair housing practices

Evictorbook is the culmination of compiled data from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, The San Francisco Rent Board, building complaints, and building permits of corporate ownership. By searching property addresses, neighborhoods, and LLCs–to untangle the web of corporate landlords and their shell companies; The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, or AEMP, found...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Voters Lose Faith in City’s Homeless Solutions

Homelessness is a top concern for San Franciscans, many of whom blame city leadership, drug addiction and a lack of appropriate services for the seemingly intractable problem. Asked who or what is to blame for the city’s homelessness crisis, 57% of respondents pointed to a lack of mental illness care and services, while 53% cited a lack of a clear solution to the problem. Fifty-two percent blamed long standing poor management by City Hall, while half of respondents blamed poor management by the mayor, supervisors and homelessness agencies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Empty Downtown Offices, Economic Turmoil Weigh Heavily on SF Voters

The slow recovery of Downtown San Francisco is a major source of worry for the city’s voters. Sixty-seven percent of respondents to the fall SF Standard Voter Poll agree that the “emptiness of Downtown worries me.” Looking at respondents working in the tech industry, which helped to drive much of the city’s growth before the pandemic, that number goes up to 71%.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Voters Turn On Breed As Confidence in City Hall Slumps Further

The latest San Francisco Standard poll is showing a continued decline in approval of the people and institutions that run the city, from Mayor London Breed and the police department to public schools. Approval of Mayor London Breed’s job performance has dropped by 13% since The Standard’s last poll was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Obituaries
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
Local
California Obituaries
KRON4 News

This is what SF voters think of Mayor London Breed, supes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A poll released this morning reveals San Francisco voters are increasingly disapproving of Mayor London Breed — and other local leaders are even less liked. Breed’s approval rating is only 36%, according to the San Francisco Standard Voter Poll. A poll commissioned by the same online publication and also conducted by […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Obituary#Linus Realestate#Baker Places#City#The City S Direct Access
KRON4 News

Oracle layoffs impact over 200 Bay Area employees

(KRON) — About 200 Oracle employees are out of a job, according to a notice from Oracle to the California Employment Development Department. All employees worked at the former headquarters in Redwood City, now based in Austin, Texas. Jeff Bellisario, Bay Area Council Economic Institute executive director, said he was not surprised by the news. […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Mayor Breed under fire for controversial policy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston claims SF Mayor London Breed requires many city commissioners to provide a signed and undated resignation letter before they are even appointed. One example Supervisor Preston cited to back up his claims is Police Commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone’s appointment. Preston says the commissioner had to sign an […]
San Francisco Examiner

Lesbians Who Tech takes over the Castro

Lesbians who tech are taking over the Castro this week. The eponymous organization, Lesbians Who Tech & Allies, is hosting its 9th Annual San Francisco Summit. In the process, its closing down Castro Street from Market to 19th St. and building out a technicolor tech conference. “Picture festival vibes,” their website says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
San Francisco Examiner

Feds spare Laguna Honda Hospital with funding extension

Federal regulators have reached an agreement with the San Francisco City Attorney and city and state health officials to continue funding Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center until at least Nov. 13, 2023. The announcement comes after a months-long battle between hospital officials and state and federal regulators over how...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
freightwaves.com

Instacart to pay $46.5 million to over 300,000 workers in settlement

The same day the Biden administration introduced a proposal to reclassify independent contractors as full-time employees, gig workers earned another big victory. On Tuesday, Instacart settled a lawsuit with the city of San Diego and agreed to pay out $46.5 million to more than 300,000 current and former workers. Filed...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy