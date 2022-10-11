Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
kalw.org
New rental information exposes unfair housing practices
Evictorbook is the culmination of compiled data from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, The San Francisco Rent Board, building complaints, and building permits of corporate ownership. By searching property addresses, neighborhoods, and LLCs–to untangle the web of corporate landlords and their shell companies; The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, or AEMP, found...
sfstandard.com
SF Voters Lose Faith in City’s Homeless Solutions
Homelessness is a top concern for San Franciscans, many of whom blame city leadership, drug addiction and a lack of appropriate services for the seemingly intractable problem. Asked who or what is to blame for the city’s homelessness crisis, 57% of respondents pointed to a lack of mental illness care and services, while 53% cited a lack of a clear solution to the problem. Fifty-two percent blamed long standing poor management by City Hall, while half of respondents blamed poor management by the mayor, supervisors and homelessness agencies.
sfstandard.com
Empty Downtown Offices, Economic Turmoil Weigh Heavily on SF Voters
The slow recovery of Downtown San Francisco is a major source of worry for the city’s voters. Sixty-seven percent of respondents to the fall SF Standard Voter Poll agree that the “emptiness of Downtown worries me.” Looking at respondents working in the tech industry, which helped to drive much of the city’s growth before the pandemic, that number goes up to 71%.
sfstandard.com
SF Voters Turn On Breed As Confidence in City Hall Slumps Further
The latest San Francisco Standard poll is showing a continued decline in approval of the people and institutions that run the city, from Mayor London Breed and the police department to public schools. Approval of Mayor London Breed’s job performance has dropped by 13% since The Standard’s last poll was...
This is what SF voters think of Mayor London Breed, supes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A poll released this morning reveals San Francisco voters are increasingly disapproving of Mayor London Breed — and other local leaders are even less liked. Breed’s approval rating is only 36%, according to the San Francisco Standard Voter Poll. A poll commissioned by the same online publication and also conducted by […]
SFist
Newly Proposed Rezoning Could See 34,000 New Housing Units Come to SF’s Western Neighborhoods
The SF Planning Department recently released another reworked draft of its updated, state-mandated “housing element,” which proposes rezoning parts of the city to accommodate 34,000 additional housing units — a big jump from the 22,000 units previously outlined. San Francisco planners have been tasked by the state...
Developers ditch plans at former San Francisco car wash site
Supervisor Dean Preston says he's now trying to convert the site into 100% affordable housing.
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
Oracle layoffs impact over 200 Bay Area employees
(KRON) — About 200 Oracle employees are out of a job, according to a notice from Oracle to the California Employment Development Department. All employees worked at the former headquarters in Redwood City, now based in Austin, Texas. Jeff Bellisario, Bay Area Council Economic Institute executive director, said he was not surprised by the news. […]
sfstandard.com
Asian Voters Drove SF’s Recalls. Will That Momentum Continue to November?
Two recall elections in San Francisco this year have spotlighted the increasing political influence of the city’s Asian American community. And the ability of Asian voters to shape the city’s politics remains a closely watched issue for political observers. A poll conducted earlier this month by The Standard...
Mayor Breed under fire for controversial policy
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston claims SF Mayor London Breed requires many city commissioners to provide a signed and undated resignation letter before they are even appointed. One example Supervisor Preston cited to back up his claims is Police Commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone’s appointment. Preston says the commissioner had to sign an […]
San Francisco Examiner
Lesbians Who Tech takes over the Castro
Lesbians who tech are taking over the Castro this week. The eponymous organization, Lesbians Who Tech & Allies, is hosting its 9th Annual San Francisco Summit. In the process, its closing down Castro Street from Market to 19th St. and building out a technicolor tech conference. “Picture festival vibes,” their website says.
Another SF luxury high-rise flooded. This time police say it was intentional
It happened again. Another residential high-rise in San Francisco flooded with water gushing down the stairway when most were probably still asleep. "I opened the stairway and there was a running stream of high pressured water."
San Francisco Examiner
Feds spare Laguna Honda Hospital with funding extension
Federal regulators have reached an agreement with the San Francisco City Attorney and city and state health officials to continue funding Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center until at least Nov. 13, 2023. The announcement comes after a months-long battle between hospital officials and state and federal regulators over how...
freightwaves.com
Instacart to pay $46.5 million to over 300,000 workers in settlement
The same day the Biden administration introduced a proposal to reclassify independent contractors as full-time employees, gig workers earned another big victory. On Tuesday, Instacart settled a lawsuit with the city of San Diego and agreed to pay out $46.5 million to more than 300,000 current and former workers. Filed...
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
Parking battles highlight East San Jose’s struggles
With the sun setting over East San Jose, Rabia Khan pointed to the maintenance hole cover in the street she and her friends used as a makeshift pitcher’s mound as children, running freely along the street’s curbs. “I used to play on this street all the time,” she...
sfstandard.com
New Shuttles Will Serve This Transit-Starved San Francisco Neighborhood
The city has a plan to help the transit-starved Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood. SF transit bosses want electric buses known as “dynamic shuttles,” which riders can hail to custom destinations—or “virtual bus stops”—through a mobile app or an English, Spanish and Chinese phone line. Buses...
San Francisco rent soars to $4,170 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
In 2022, San Francisco’s rental market has maintained its reputation as being one of the most unaffordable in the country. Back in July, I reported the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco was $3,950 a month, up 7 percent from the previous year. Well, hang onto your wallets because the price for rent has gone up again.
