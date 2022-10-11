Read full article on original website
Sulphur City Council 10/11/22￼
A public hearing on Sulphur City Council’s Home Rule Charter Commission creation was tabled until next month’s meeting. This issue has previously been met with controversy from the public. There were many appointments to various positions and even more property condemnations. The Scene. There was standing room only...
KPLC TV
Cameron Police Jury decides to postpone redistricting vote
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Before Thursday, it seemed a done deal that eight Cameron Parish Police Jurors would remain, even though the population there has dwindled downward since the hurricanes. The parish has around 5,600 people. At their 10 a.m. meeting, police jurors went down the line, each giving...
Eunice News
Patience asked for garbage situation
Eunice Mayor Scott Fontenot said garbage collection is the hottest topic in Eunice right now as he introduced Richard LeBouef, executive director of the St. Landry Parish Solid Waste Commission, at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting. “No transition is easy,” LeBouef said. “I beg your indulgence and your patience as we get the routes situated and everything going. Where we are at right now is we…
KPLC TV
Repairs coming to Carpenters Bridge in Allen Parish
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Carpenters Bridge in Allen Parish only serves around 100 people a day, but it’s closed now, waiting for the state to replace it. Carpenters Bridge can be found going over the Ouiska Chitto creek in Kinder. Many might recognize the area, since this is where many canoe companies exit the creek.
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury 10/6/2022
Agency holding meeting: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The police jury held its regular monthly meeting with an appearance by candidate running for Public Service Commissioner for district four, and condemned multiple homes. The Scene. There were approximately 50 people in attendance. The room was at approximately 60 capacity. Community Perspective.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 13, 2022. Charles Cameron Keene, 50, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice. Ahmad Jamal Melanson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug. Justin Joseph Woods, 28, Lake Charles:...
Altercation at a Fair in Louisiana Ends with Arrest of Lake Charles Man on Firearms Charges
Altercation at a Fair in Louisiana Ends with Arrest of Lake Charles Man on Firearms Charges. Louisiana – On October 12, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on October 8, 2022, deputies working at the fair responded to a suspected altercation. Deputies escorted those involved to the east gate to make them leave. Deputies witnessed numerous persons continue to engage in verbal altercations and one male pulling a firearm from his waist and chambering a cartridge. Deputies ordered the man to drop his weapon. He complied and was detained. Reginald Lemond Allen, 49, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was arrested and booked for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Possession of a stolen firearm.
Lake Charles American Press
Expungement opportunity offers participants second chance
The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has reinstituted their “A New Day-Expungement and Name Change Event” after a three-year hiatus. About 400 pre-approved participants were given the opportunity to have qualifying criminal charges expunged from their official records at a discounted price. Participants were also given the opportunity to legally change their name.
KPLC TV
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people found dead in a 7th Street home Thursday appeared to have been dead since Tuesday, authorities said. Both Lee Edward Ardoin, 62, and Sandra Reder Ardoin, 60, had gunshot wounds when they were found, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. A third person...
KPLC TV
All lanes now open on I-10 W in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 west in Lake Charles has reopened. A four-vehicle accident at the base of the Calcasieu River bridge left the interstate closed Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was diverted to 210 west. There is now congestion on both I-10 west and 210 west. A tanker, another semi,...
Lake Charles American Press
Human Services’ Moeling Street office to close at 3 p.m. on Thursdays
Beginning Thursday, Oct. 13, the Human Services Department will close its Allen August Multipurpose Center location at 2001 Moeling St. at 3 p.m. every Thursday for employee training. “Due to the increase in the level of reporting requirements of programs being administered by the Human Services Department, more staff training...
KPLC TV
Lake Area seniors look forward to Social Security benefit increase
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Millions of Social Security recipients will receive an increase in their benefits in January - the largest in 40 years. The 8.7 percent increase will average out to at least $140 extra for every senior 62 and over receiving monthly Social Security benefits. This will help...
theadvocate.com
Crowley Main Street lands grant funding to help with facade program
Crowley Main Street received a $16,000 grant that will help fund its façade program for downtown merchants. The Partnership Grant Program subsidy came from First National Bank of Louisiana and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. The funding will help the district’s mission of generating positive economic growth,...
calcasieu.info
I-10 Westbound Reopened After Crash Near I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles October 12
I-10 Westbound Reopened After Crash Near I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles October 12. This crash has been cleared from the roadway. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:40 PM, the Lake Charles Police Department reported that all I-10 westbound traffic through Lake Charles is being diverted to I-210 until further notice due to an accident at the base of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of pulling out gun at Jeff Davis Parish Fair
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after deputies say they saw him pull out a gun during an argument at the Jeff Davis Parish Fair, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies that were at the fair...
Vermilion Parish to house carbon capture site
Vermilion Parish will soon be home to a carbon capture site as a part of a collaboration between CF Industries, ExxonMobil and Enlink Midstream.
KPLC TV
Cal-Cam Fair set for 100th year
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Cal-Cam fair is keeping tradition alive, and it’s back bigger and better than ever. “This year we have more food booths and craft booths than ever before,” said Cal-Cam Fair board president Chuck Kinney. Along with great food are a number of exciting...
KPLC TV
PHOTOS: Vehicle catches fire at gas station in Iowa
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle at a gas pump burned in Iowa Thursday morning - a fire that could have been much worse had the emergency stop button not been pushed, firefighters say. The Iowa Volunteer Fire Department posted photos of the fire to social media. Firefighters were called...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools
A growing trend in parts of the country - including some parishes in Louisiana - is a shift to shortened work weeks. Avoyelles Parish was one of the first in the state to make the shift back in 2019. Their school board voted to eliminate classes on Mondays. Caldwell and Franklin Parishes have adopted the new 4-day model, and others have considered it.
