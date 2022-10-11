ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Southerly

Sulphur City Council 10/11/22￼

A public hearing on Sulphur City Council’s Home Rule Charter Commission creation was tabled until next month’s meeting. This issue has previously been met with controversy from the public. There were many appointments to various positions and even more property condemnations. The Scene. There was standing room only...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Police Jury decides to postpone redistricting vote

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Before Thursday, it seemed a done deal that eight Cameron Parish Police Jurors would remain, even though the population there has dwindled downward since the hurricanes. The parish has around 5,600 people. At their 10 a.m. meeting, police jurors went down the line, each giving...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Eunice News

Patience asked for garbage situation

Eunice Mayor Scott Fontenot said garbage collection is the hottest topic in Eunice right now as he introduced Richard LeBouef, executive director of the St. Landry Parish Solid Waste Commission, at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting. “No transition is easy,” LeBouef said. “I beg your indulgence and your patience as we get the routes situated and everything going. Where we are at right now is we…
EUNICE, LA
KPLC TV

Repairs coming to Carpenters Bridge in Allen Parish

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Carpenters Bridge in Allen Parish only serves around 100 people a day, but it’s closed now, waiting for the state to replace it. Carpenters Bridge can be found going over the Ouiska Chitto creek in Kinder. Many might recognize the area, since this is where many canoe companies exit the creek.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Harvey, LA
Southerly

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury 10/6/2022

Agency holding meeting: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The police jury held its regular monthly meeting with an appearance by candidate running for Public Service Commissioner for district four, and condemned multiple homes. The Scene. There were approximately 50 people in attendance. The room was at approximately 60 capacity. Community Perspective.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 13, 2022. Charles Cameron Keene, 50, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice. Ahmad Jamal Melanson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug. Justin Joseph Woods, 28, Lake Charles:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Altercation at a Fair in Louisiana Ends with Arrest of Lake Charles Man on Firearms Charges

Altercation at a Fair in Louisiana Ends with Arrest of Lake Charles Man on Firearms Charges. Louisiana – On October 12, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on October 8, 2022, deputies working at the fair responded to a suspected altercation. Deputies escorted those involved to the east gate to make them leave. Deputies witnessed numerous persons continue to engage in verbal altercations and one male pulling a firearm from his waist and chambering a cartridge. Deputies ordered the man to drop his weapon. He complied and was detained. Reginald Lemond Allen, 49, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was arrested and booked for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Possession of a stolen firearm.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Expungement opportunity offers participants second chance

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has reinstituted their “A New Day-Expungement and Name Change Event” after a three-year hiatus. About 400 pre-approved participants were given the opportunity to have qualifying criminal charges expunged from their official records at a discounted price. Participants were also given the opportunity to legally change their name.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
#Liberty Mutual Insurance#Lake Charles City Council#The Court Of Appeals
KPLC TV

LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people found dead in a 7th Street home Thursday appeared to have been dead since Tuesday, authorities said. Both Lee Edward Ardoin, 62, and Sandra Reder Ardoin, 60, had gunshot wounds when they were found, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. A third person...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

All lanes now open on I-10 W in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 west in Lake Charles has reopened. A four-vehicle accident at the base of the Calcasieu River bridge left the interstate closed Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was diverted to 210 west. There is now congestion on both I-10 west and 210 west. A tanker, another semi,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Human Services’ Moeling Street office to close at 3 p.m. on Thursdays

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 13, the Human Services Department will close its Allen August Multipurpose Center location at 2001 Moeling St. at 3 p.m. every Thursday for employee training. “Due to the increase in the level of reporting requirements of programs being administered by the Human Services Department, more staff training...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Area seniors look forward to Social Security benefit increase

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Millions of Social Security recipients will receive an increase in their benefits in January - the largest in 40 years. The 8.7 percent increase will average out to at least $140 extra for every senior 62 and over receiving monthly Social Security benefits. This will help...
SULPHUR, LA
theadvocate.com

Crowley Main Street lands grant funding to help with facade program

Crowley Main Street received a $16,000 grant that will help fund its façade program for downtown merchants. The Partnership Grant Program subsidy came from First National Bank of Louisiana and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. The funding will help the district’s mission of generating positive economic growth,...
CROWLEY, LA
calcasieu.info

I-10 Westbound Reopened After Crash Near I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles October 12

I-10 Westbound Reopened After Crash Near I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles October 12. This crash has been cleared from the roadway. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:40 PM, the Lake Charles Police Department reported that all I-10 westbound traffic through Lake Charles is being diverted to I-210 until further notice due to an accident at the base of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cal-Cam Fair set for 100th year

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Cal-Cam fair is keeping tradition alive, and it’s back bigger and better than ever. “This year we have more food booths and craft booths than ever before,” said Cal-Cam Fair board president Chuck Kinney. Along with great food are a number of exciting...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

PHOTOS: Vehicle catches fire at gas station in Iowa

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle at a gas pump burned in Iowa Thursday morning - a fire that could have been much worse had the emergency stop button not been pushed, firefighters say. The Iowa Volunteer Fire Department posted photos of the fire to social media. Firefighters were called...
IOWA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Searching for Hat Owner

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
VERNON PARISH, LA
